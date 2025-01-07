Radware Schedules Conference Call for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Conference Call Details

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and outlook for the first quarter of 2025. Participants are advised to join the call approximately 15 minutes before the start time.

US: 1-877-704-4453 (toll free)

International: 1-201-389-0920

In addition, the call will be webcast live on the Company's website at http://www.radware.com/ir/investor-events/.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671. Access ID: 13750817.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:

Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com