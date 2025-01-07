Automotive Alternate Fuels Research Report 2024-2032: ICE Vehicles Shift to Biofuels and eFuels, Embrace Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Energy Storage Integration

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternate Fuels in the Global Automotive Sector, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a strategic and technical view into the evolving role of alternate fuels, offering a roadmap for stakeholders seeking insights into the future of automotive energy.
This report explores the automotive sector's shift toward alternative fuels as sustainability and energy security become more urgent. While gasoline and diesel have dominated, electric powertrains have gained traction recently. Besides electric powertrains, sustainable fuel options like biofuels, hydrogen, eFuels, and gas fuels are increasingly positioned as viable alternatives.
The report dives into each fuel type's production methods, regional adoption, commercialization, and environmental impact, assessing how recent technological advancements and policy frameworks shape their feasibility. In addition, we highlight notable automakers and vehicle models adopting these fuels, along with upcoming launches that signal industry trends. By analyzing investment patterns and partnerships, the report identifies the strategic focus areas for automakers, outlining which companies are leading in hydrogen infrastructure, biofuel production, and other specific areas.
Finally, using a scoring system, the publisher ranks each fuel type's global growth potential based on factors such as scalability, infrastructure, economic viability, and environmental benefit.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Transition to Biofuels and eFuels for ICE Vehicles
- Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology as a Secondary Powertrain
- Integration with Energy Storage Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in Alternate Fuels for the Automotive Sector
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Alternative Fuels for the Automotive Industry
Growth Environment: Snapshots into Alternate Fuels for the Automotive Sector
- Production Intensity of Different Fuel Types by Company
- Biofuel Production of Selected Countries, 2020 and 2023
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Benchmarking: H2 Fuel Cell Vehicles
- Global eFuel Investment Scenario
- Future Growth Potential for Alternate Fuels
Ecosystem in Alternate Fuels for the Automotive Sector
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in Alternate Fuels for the Automotive Sector
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Alternate Fuels for the Automotive Sector: Overview
- Evolving Fuels for Automotive: Overview
- Alternative Fuels in Automotive: Segmentation
- Popular Alternate Fuel-based Vehicles by Segment
- Key Companies in the Alternate Fuels Market by Region
- Alternative Fuels Competitive Environment
- Alternative Fuels Global Production Scenario
- Alternative Fuel Policy Regulations
Types Of Alternate Fuels: Biofuels
- Biofuels for Automotive Segmentation
- Most Common Biofuel Production Pathways
- Biofuels for Passenger Cars
- Biofuels Market Overview: Global
- Biofuel Demand in Advanced Economic Regions vs Developing Economic Regions
- Global Regulations for Biofuels for Automotive Snapshot
- Popular Biofuel-based Vehicle Models in Major Regions
- Biofuels Automotive OEM Investments
- OEM Benchmarking: Biofuels
- Regional Growth Index Biofuels Across Key Countries/Regions
Types of Alternate Fuels: H2
- H2 Fuels for Automotive Segments
- Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles in PV Market Overview
- Global Hydrogen Fuel PV Launch Plan by Automakers
- H2 Production Projects Global 2024-2030
- Fuel Cell Ecosystem
- Automaker Partnerships for H2 Fuel Development
- Global Regulations for H2 Fuels for Automotive Snapshot
- Subsidies and Exemptions for FCEVs and Infrastructure: United States
- Subsidies and Exemptions for FCEVs and Infrastructure: Europe
- Regional Growth Index Hydrogen Fuels Across Key Countries
Types of Alternate Fuels: eFuels
- Definition and Overview of eFuels
- eFuel Types
- eFuels: Most Common Production Pathways
- Storage and Transportation Considerations for eFuels: Infrastructure and Compatibility
- eFuels vs Fossil Fuels Comparison
- Global eFuel Production
- eFuel Potential Production Estimation, 2030
- Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in eFuels for Automotive
- Automotive OEM Benchmarking eFuels
Types of Alternate Fuels: Gaseous Fuels
- Gas Fuels for Automotive Segmentation
- Major Natural Gas Vehicle-adopting Countries
- Major Regulatory Mandates: Natural Gas, 2024
- Key Countries Charging Infrastructure Status
- Major Trends in the Natural Gas (CNG, LPG) Market
- Regional Overview: CNG Market India
- Natural Gas Market Europe
- LPG Market South Korea
- Recent Natural Gas Innovations by Automakers
- Biofuels Regional Growth Index for Key Countries
Types of Alternate Fuels: Adoption, Analysis, and Future Perspectives
- Alternative Fuels Analysis and Key Takeaways: Biofuels
- Alternative Fuels Analysis and Key Takeaways: H2 Fuel
- Alternative Fuels Analysis and Key Takeaways: Gas Fuels
- Alternative Fuels Analysis and Key Takeaways: eFuels
- Alternative Fuel Adoption Benchmarks in Major Countries
Appendix & Next Steps
