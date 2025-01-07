Network Recording Market Global Report 2024-2028: Impact Analysis of Internet of Things (IoT), EVs, Autonomous Driving, Regulatory Status for ADAS/AVs, AI, and Home Care Settings

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Recording Market, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study identifies growth opportunities in the global network recording solutions industry and highlights factors that will drive or restrain growth. It also discusses global macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation, and interest rates likely to impact new network infrastructure deployment, as well as trends set to shape the network recording market during the forecast period.
While network recording switches help to collect relevant data, analysis of that data is vital. Network recording solutions help to record and analyze network traffic at the packet level. With the amount of stored data increasing, data security has become essential. Hacking and smishing have increased the need for cybersecurity. This demand will drive demand in the network recording market during the forecast period.
However, capital expenditures are always an issue, and with complex networks, collecting, storing, and analyzing data is expensive. This restricts Tier II and Tier III companies from offering security to their networks, hindering market growth. Another concern relates to the loss of data through dropped data packets and hence, the accuracy of data analysis. In this scenario, providing thorough analysis and proof of analysis is key to vendor success.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Strategic Partnerships
- Public Safety Long Term Evolution (PS-LTE) Networks
- Healthcare and Wearables
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Recording Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors: Global GDP Growth
- Macroeconomic Factors: Inflation and Interest Rates
Technology Trends
- The Internet of Things (IoT)
- EVs
- Autonomous Driving (AD)
- Regulatory Status for ADAS/AVs
- AI
- Home Care Settings
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qysrez
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.