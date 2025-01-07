Growth Trends in the Pet Grooming Services Industry, 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Service Type (Massage/Spa & Others, Shear & Trimming), Delivery Channel (Commercial Facilities, Others), and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet grooming services market size is expected to reach USD 10.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.33% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing humanization of pets, rising number of pet service businesses & premiumization of pet services, and high pet expenditure are some of the key factors contributing to the industry growth.





Key players are using competitive pricing strategies, bundling of services, as well as subscription models to attract and retain new customers.

Pet grooming services, both at home and at-commercial facilities have been gaining traction among owners. This is owing to an inclination toward improved physical appearance and increasing awareness about the health & hygiene of companion animals. Pet care marketplaces, such as Groomit, Go Groom It (UAE), etc. are gaining traction as they connect pet parents to groomers.

Changing lifestyles in developing countries, such as India, has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is also expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.



Pet Grooming Services Market Report Highlights

The massage/spa & others segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period.

On the basis of delivery channel, the market is segmented into commercial facilities and others. These establishments offer a range of grooming services tailored to the needs of companion owners who seek professional grooming for their pets.

On the basis of pet type, the market is categorized into cats, dogs, and others. The dog pet type segment dominated the global market in 2024 and accounted for the largest share of more than 83% of the overall revenue.

North America pet grooming services market held the largest share of more than 40% of the global market in 2024.

The pet grooming services market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pet Grooming Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Pet Humanization and Pet Expenditure

3.2.1.2. Rising Expansion of Pet Service Offerings

3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Subscription-Based Pet Services

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Rising Pet Care Costs

3.2.2.2. Pet Abandonment

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pet Grooming Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Consumer Trends & Preferences

3.3.4. Service Pricing Analysis

3.3.5. Estimated Pet Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2024

3.3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pet Grooming Services Market: Pet Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pet Grooming Services Market: Pet type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Pet Grooming Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by pet type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.4.1. Dogs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Large Breeds Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Medium Breeds Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Small Breeds Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Cats

4.5.1. Cats Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pet Grooming Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pet Grooming Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Pet Grooming Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Massage/Spa & Others

5.3.2. Shear & Trimming

Chapter 6. Pet Grooming Services Market: Delivery Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Pet Grooming Services Market: Delivery Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Pet Grooming Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Delivery Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Commercial facilities

6.3.2. Others

Chapter 7. Pet Grooming Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Pet Grooming Services Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Regional Outlook

7.4. North America

7.4.1. North America Pet Grooming Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.2. U.S.

7.4.3. Canada

7.4.4. Mexico

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. Europe Pet Grooming Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. UK

7.5.3. Germany

7.5.4. France

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Spain

7.5.7. Denmark

7.5.8. Sweden

7.5.9. Norway

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Pet Grooming Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. China

7.6.4. India

7.6.5. Australia

7.6.6. South Korea

7.6.7. Thailand

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Latin America Pet Grooming Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Brazil

7.7.3. Argentina

7.8. Middle East & Africa

7.8.1. Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.8.2. South Africa

7.8.3. Saudi Arabia

7.8.4. UAE

7.8.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Petsfolio

8.3.2. PETS AT HOME, INC.

8.3.3. PetSmart LLC

8.3.4. Wag Labs, Inc.

8.3.5. POOCH DOG S.p.A.

8.3.6. PARADISE 4 PAWS

8.3.7. PetBacker.

8.3.8. Dogtopia Enterprises

8.3.9. Anvis Inc.

8.3.10. Pawz and Company

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.3. Service Launch

8.4.4. Expansions

8.4.5. Others

8.5. List of Other Key Players

