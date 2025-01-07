Religious Tourism Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Holy Voyages, Holy Land Tours, Frosch International Travel, Kesari Tours, Odynovo Tours, Gil Travel Group and More

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Religious Tourism Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The religious tourism market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $161.51 billion in 2023 to $174.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The increase in religious tourism over the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as the rise of spiritual consumers, a growing interest in religious heritage and pilgrimage sites, the expansion of religious tourism infrastructure and services, government initiatives and promotional campaigns, and an increase in disposable income.



The religious tourism market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $243.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as increased interest in spirituality and well-being, a rise in international travel, greater consumer awareness of travel destinations, affordable air travel, population growth, and a heightened demand for specialized faith-based travel packages and tours.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in transportation infrastructure and connectivity, the integration of technology into religious tourism experiences, a focus on sustainable tourism practices, new product launches, and the expansion of online booking systems.





The increasing interest in spirituality and well-being is projected to drive the growth of the religious tourism market in the future. Spirituality and well-being involve a holistic integration of physical, mental, and emotional health, alongside a sense of purpose, connection, and inner peace. This growing interest can be linked to various factors, including psychological benefits, health-related behaviors, social connections, and eudaimonic well-being.

Religious tourism supports this trend by providing opportunities for individuals to engage in meaningful spiritual practices, gain deeper insights into their faith, and achieve personal growth and inner peace through sacred journeys and pilgrimages. For example, in 2022, data from the United States Department of State revealed that 46.2% of the population in England and Wales identifies as Christian, with 6.5% identifying as Muslim, 1.7% as Hindu, 0.9% as Sikh, 0.5% as Jewish, and 0.5% as Buddhist. This increasing popularity of spirituality and well-being has thus contributed to the expansion of the religious tourism market.



Leading companies in the religious tourism sector are focusing on innovative solutions, such as spiritual tourism platforms, to offer comprehensive travel planning, booking services, and personalized spiritual experiences for religious travelers. These platforms are specialized services designed to facilitate travel experiences centered on spiritual growth, wellness, and connections to sacred or serene environments. For instance, in October 2023, EaseMyTrip, an India-based travel company, launched the EasyDarshan platform, dedicated to spiritual tourism in India. This platform offers curated pilgrimage packages to revered sites such as temples, gurudwaras, churches, and mosques, simplifying travel logistics with packages that include transportation, accommodation, guided tours, and special pujas. It features a range of destinations, from peaceful southern temples to serene Himalayan shrines, with a focus on safety and sanitation to ensure secure and convenient spiritual journeys for all travelers.



In September 2024, Yatra, an India-based travel services provider, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Globe All India Services (Globe Travels) for $15.25 million. This acquisition strengthens Yatra's position as a leader in the Indian corporate travel market, boosting its growth prospects by expanding both its geographic reach and service offerings. With increasing competition in the online travel industry, this strategic acquisition enables Yatra to tap into emerging opportunities within corporate travel. Globe Travels, based in India, specializes in corporate travel services and has a significant presence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.



Major companies operating in the religious tourism market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, Frosch International Travel, Insight Vacations Inc, Viator Inc., Travel Leaders Group, Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd., Collette Travel Service Inc., Exoticca, Corporate Travel Management Ltd., G Adventures Inc., Odynovo Tours, Trafalgar, AAA Travel, Gil Travel Group, Holy Voyages Pvt Ltd., JTB Americas Group, Ovation Travel Group, Heritage Tours & Travels, Holy Land Tours.



The Middle East was the largest region in the religious tourism market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Domestic; International

By Religion Type: Buddhism; Catholicism; Confucianism; Hinduism; Islam; Other Religion Types

By Age Group: Below 30 Years; 30-40 Years; 40-50 Years; Above 50 Years

By Sales Channel: Offline; Online

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $174.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $243.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Religious Tourism Market Characteristics



3. Religious Tourism Market Trends and Strategies



4. Religious Tourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Religious Tourism Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Religious Tourism Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Religious Tourism Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Religious Tourism Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Religious Tourism Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Religious Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Domestic

International

6.2. Global Religious Tourism Market, Segmentation by Religion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Buddhism

Catholicism

Confucianism

Hinduism

Islam

Other Religion Types

6.3. Global Religious Tourism Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Below 30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

6.4. Global Religious Tourism Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

7. Religious Tourism Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Religious Tourism Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Religious Tourism Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Religious Tourism Market Analysis



30. Religious Tourism Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Religious Tourism Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Religious Tourism Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Booking Holdings Inc.

30.2.2. Expedia Group

30.2.3. Frosch International Travel

30.2.4. Insight Vacations Inc

30.2.5. Viator Inc.



31. Religious Tourism Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Travel Leaders Group

31.2. Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd.

31.3. Collette Travel Service Inc.

31.4. Exoticca

31.5. Corporate Travel Management Ltd.

31.6. G Adventures Inc.

31.7. Odynovo Tours

31.8. Trafalgar

31.9. AAA Travel

31.10. Gil Travel Group

31.11. Holy Voyages Pvt Ltd.

31.12. JTB Americas Group

31.13. Ovation Travel Group

31.14. Heritage Tours & Travels

31.15. Holy Land Tours



32. Global Religious Tourism Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Religious Tourism Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Religious Tourism Market



35. Religious Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Religious Tourism Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Religious Tourism Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Religious Tourism Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10b1sm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment