Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Expanding the API Economy and CIAM with Passkeys, Identity Verification, and Decentralized Identity

The report defines consumer identity and access management (CIAM) as a framework that controls and manages consumer identities, access, and policies across IT infrastructures to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. CIAM solutions include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, identity verification, lifecycle management (provisioning, deprovisioning), password management, and compliance management.



In this study, the publisher considers CIAM as consumer IAM or the B2C component of customers. In a business environment where cybersecurity remains one of the highest priorities for enterprises, constant regulatory changes, new threats, and the lack of resources accentuate challenges. CIAM is no different as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile given the high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. The proliferation of devices and non-human identities in the CIAM ecosystem leads to increased complexity.

Chief information security officers (CISOs) must be aware of the latest end-user threats and next-generation technology solutions to work seamlessly with other stakeholders in the company in implementing CIAM. Vendors can capitalize on growth opportunities by augmenting their solutions with new business models and capabilities and educating clients about best practices to improve outcomes. Non-human identities, platforms, innovative authentication techniques, and additional capabilities such as identity threat detection and response and IAM resilience and recovery will soon become an important part of a robust CIAM system.

