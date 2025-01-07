Thermal Countermeasure Research Report 2024-2034: Rise in Asymmetric Warfare and Military Modernization Programs Across Key Geographies Fueling Developments

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Countermeasure Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall Global revenue for Thermal Countermeasure Market will surpass US$13.5 billion in 2024

The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead. This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Technological Advancements in Countermeasure Systems



Recent advancements in decoy flares, infrared (IR) jammers, and other thermal countermeasure technologies have significantly improved the effectiveness of defense systems. Innovations such as directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and laser-based systems have improved the ability of military platforms to defend themselves from missile attacks, thus increasing the demand for such technologies.



The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion in countermeasure systems is enhancing their accuracy and efficiency. AI-driven systems can detect missile threats more rapidly and deploy thermal countermeasures more effectively, ensuring higher levels of protection.



Regulatory and Government Support



Governments worldwide are issuing contracts to defense companies for the development and production of thermal countermeasures. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO countries have increased their budgets for such technologies, stimulating market growth. Programs like the U.S. Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) also encourage innovation in countermeasure technology.



On January 2024, The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a $16.5m contract to Northrop Grumman for LAIRCM Generation 3 Pods to be installed upon KC-135 aircraft, expected to be completed by March 23, 2026. As a combination of a missile warning system and an infrared jammer countermeasure system, the LAIRCM system works by detecting incoming infrared missiles (such as those launched from a MANPADS system) determining if the missile is a threat, and then jamming the heat seeking element of the missile with a high intensity laser beam.



Key Questions Answered

How is the thermal countermeasure market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the thermal countermeasure market?

How will each thermal countermeasure submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each thermal countermeasure submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading thermal countermeasure markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the thermal countermeasure projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of thermal countermeasure projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the thermal countermeasure market?

Where is the thermal countermeasure market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Thermal Countermeasure Market Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors

Advancements in Technology

Military Modernization Programs Across Key Geographies

Market Restraining Factors

High Development Costs

Regulatory Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growing Defense Budgets

Rise in Asymmetric Warfare

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Company Profiles

BAE Systems

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG

Segments Covered in the Report

Product Type

Jammer

Flare Dispenser

Directed Infrared Countermeasure

IR Suppressor

Others

Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

UAV

Integration Type

Fuselage

Wing

Nose

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqy10v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.