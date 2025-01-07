Eddie Pinto Joins PlanSource as SVP, Product

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, welcomes Eddie Pinto, SVP of Product. In this role, Eddie will be responsible for leading the development and execution of PlanSource’s product strategy to build and maintain the company’s leadership position within benefits administration.

"I am excited to join the team leading the charge in transforming the benefits administration industry," said Eddie Pinto. "The opportunity to work with the visionary PlanSource executive team and lead the talented Product and Design teams building PlanSource's unmatched technology is truly exciting. I am eager to contribute to our mission of delivering engaging, AI-driven experiences that enhance the value of employee benefits for customers and partners."

Eddie is a visionary product leader with more than 20 years of benefits administration experience. He has a passion for spearheading the development of cutting-edge products and services and is committed to delivering differentiated solutions that empower organizations to maximize their investment in benefits.

Prior to joining PlanSource, Eddie held leadership roles with benefits administration providers such as Alight Solutions, Hewitt Associates and Aon. As a highly accomplished product executive, his expertise spans artificial intelligence, design thinking, product management, process engineering and agile transformation.

Eddie received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Industrial Engineering from the University of Florida. He has been certified as an IISE six-sigma green belt, Project Management Institute (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP) and PMI Disciplined Agile practitioner.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Eddie to the team at PlanSource,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “His deep knowledge of the industry, visionary leadership and product expertise will be a great addition to our team. Together with the other industry leaders who have recently joined the PlanSource team, we are well-positioned to dominate the industry through exceptional service and innovative technology.”

Pinto is the latest senior executive with extensive industry domain expertise to join the PlanSource team. Recently, PlanSource welcomed Greg Mercer as Chief Growth Officer and Mike Morini as Chief Executive Officer, further strengthening the company’s leadership with their strategic vision and experience. These additions highlight PlanSource’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and driving growth, ensuring the company continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

The PLANSOURCE trademark is the exclusive property of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc. or its affiliates and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other PlanSource trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d5aae2-9b00-49b6-9d5c-1c1683e28d7b