TradePending Introduces Value Watch, an Automated Tool Helping Auto Dealerships Build Lifelong Brand Awareness with Customers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a leading software platform for car dealerships, today announced the launch of Value Watch, a new tool designed to keep dealerships top of mind with customers through automated email and text communications.

By providing consumers with an automated update on their vehicle’s value each month, Value Watch enables dealerships to maintain brand awareness, increase sales and service opportunities, and foster long-term relationships with their customers, all without requiring additional effort from dealership staff.

“Dealerships face relentless competition from national brands and online car sales companies vying for their customers’ attention. Value Watch levels the playing field by delivering consistent, meaningful communications that help keep the dealership top of mind, strengthening the dealership-customer relationship,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “Value Watch is about helping dealerships build their brand while driving measurable business results, without requiring any additional work.”

Simplifying Affordable Customer Engagement

Value Watch enrolls consumers who submit a trade-in lead or request a payment estimate that includes a trade-in, regardless of whether the customer purchases a vehicle from the dealership.

Automated monthly emails or texts inform consumers about their vehicle’s real-time market value while also incorporating service offers to help move customers into a dealership’s service center. The tool includes a dedicated landing page for marketing campaigns, promotes a dealer’s service specials, and integrates with other TradePending products such as Service Offers, Trade, and Payments.

Tyson Fettes, Director of Marketing at Lynch Family of Dealerships in Burlington, WI, noted, “Carvana and every service company under the sun are constantly messaging our customers to try and buy their car or earn their service business. We signed up for Value Watch because I recognized right away that it will keep our dealerships in front of consumers without having to lift a finger.”

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission of “simple automotive” brings dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s sales enablement, website conversion, and customer retention platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, detailed vehicle reports, service offers management, and retention marketing. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://tradepending.com

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com