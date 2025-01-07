Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder Near Pit and At-Depth High-Grade Silver Drill Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.        

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area:

    • Hole ZG-RC-24-277 intercepted 2,425 g/t grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 17.0 meters (“m”), including 6,311 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-228 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 20.0m, including 1,799 g/t Ag over 14.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-345 intercepted 876 g/t Ag over 16.0m, including 2,018 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-154 intercepted 711g/t Ag over 19.0m, including 1,229 g/t Ag over 7.0m
  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • Hole DZG-SF-24-219 intercepted 321 g/t Ag over 21.0 m, and 396 g/t Ag over 11.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-293 intercepted 1,119 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,432 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • At depth near the granite contact:

    • Hole ZG-SF-24-206 intercepted 1,071 g/t Ag over 3.5m, and 1,299 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 3,640 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-218 intercepted 636 g/t Ag over 11.0m including 1,560 g/t Ag over 4.0m
  • 34,809m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

“Today’s high-grade silver drill results, particularly from holes ZG-RC-24-277 and ZG-RC-24-228, confirm the continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “The exceptional intercepts from these holes highlight the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, strengthening our confidence in expanding open-pit operations in the near term. Additionally, high-grade intercepts near the granite contact, such as ZG-SF-24-206 and ZG-SF-24-218, further emphasize the opportunity for resource expansion at depth. With four underground and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential.”

Included in this release are results from 291 holes, which include 6 surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 99 underground DDH, 123 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 41 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).  For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAg
(g/t)		Length
(m)*		Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-206273.5277.01 0713.53 748
ZG-SF-24-206298.5302.01 2993.54 548
Including298.5299.53 6401.03 640
ZG-SF-24-218129.0140.063611.06 996
Including133.0137.01 5604.06 238
DZG-SF-24-1636.07.54 7201.57 080
DZG-SF-24-18728.538.04939.54 682
DZG-SF-24-18831.546.041214.55 979
DZG-SF-24-21913.534.532121.06 736
DZG-SF-24-21944.055.039611.04 352
DZG-SF-24-29334.040.01 1196.06 712
Including34.036.52 4322.56 080
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-15361.065.01 6814.06 724
ZG-RC-24-15419.038.071119.013 512
Including19.026.01 2297.08 604
ZG-RC-24-1670.07.01 1537.08 068
Including3.05.03 6802.07 360
ZG-RC-24-16824.040.060916.09 748
Including35.038.02 1323.06 396
ZG-RC-24-16920.042.048522.010 680
Including23.026.01 3313.03 992
ZG-RC-24-2201.020.021119.04 016
ZG-RC-24-22825.045.01 35620.027 128
Including28.042.01 79914.025 192
ZG-RC-24-2340.02.03 6602.07 320
ZG-RC-24-2346.07.07 0401.07 040
ZG-RC-24-2350.013.077813.010 116
Including0.01.06 8801.06 880
ZG-RC-24-27733.050.02 42517.041 232
Including37.042.06 3115.031 556
ZG-RC-24-30322.028.01 9706.011 820
ZG-RC-24-3188.017.01 1439.010 284
Including12.014.04 5982.09 196
ZG-RC-24-31835.047.058012.06 965
Including35.039.01 0014.04 004
ZG-RC-24-34515.031.087616.014 016
Including22.027.02 0185.010 092
ZG-RC-24-34726.029.02 3693.07 108
ZG-RC-24-3538.010.02 2882.04 576
ZG-RC-24-3550.020.055520.011 092
Including9.012.01 6923.05 076


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “potential”, “significant”, “confidence”, “expansion”, “steady”, “enhance” ,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength (m)*Ag x width
   (g/t)  
Surface DDH
ZG-24-1039.010.5921.5138
ZG-24-10312.013.5881.5132
ZG-24-10720.021.01441.0144
ZG-24-1088.09.5961.5144
ZG-24-10813.014.01041.0104
ZG-24-10946.551.01754.5786
ZG-24-10960.061.5881.5132
ZG-24-10968.569.5801.080
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-16792.093.5761.5114
ZG-SF-24-196214.5215.0760.538
ZG-SF-24-19756.558.02691.5404
ZG-SF-24-19765.566.51841.0184
ZG-SF-24-206248.0249.01481.0148
ZG-SF-24-206273.5277.01 0713.53 748
ZG-SF-24-206291.5293.0801.5120
ZG-SF-24-206298.5302.01 2993.54 548
Including298.5299.53 6401.03 640
ZG-SF-24-206308.0309.01561.0156
ZG-SF-24-206317.0318.01121.0112
ZG-SF-24-218129.0140.063611.06 996
Including133.0137.01 5604.06 238
ZG-SF-24-241115.5116.01240.562
DZG-SF-24-15515.021.01466.0876
DZG-SF-24-1591.57.51466.0876
DZG-SF-24-15915.016.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-15933.034.01001.0100
DZG-SF-24-15947.048.5961.5144
DZG-SF-24-1607.59.0841.5126
DZG-SF-24-16213.521.0957.5710
DZG-SF-24-16234.536.0931.5140
DZG-SF-24-16264.065.02601.0260
DZG-SF-24-1631.54.51083.0324
DZG-SF-24-1636.07.54 7201.57 080
DZG-SF-24-16313.515.03841.5576
DZG-SF-24-16327.028.51041.5156
DZG-SF-24-16546.047.02401.0240
DZG-SF-24-16730.031.51281.5192
DZG-SF-24-16736.037.51041.5156
DZG-SF-24-18039.040.51281.5192
DZG-SF-24-1851.53.01 0081.51 512
DZG-SF-24-18639.040.0921.092
DZG-SF-24-18728.538.04939.54 682
Including35.538.01 0502.52 626
DZG-SF-24-18831.546.041214.55 979
Including31.533.01 2741.51 911
DZG-SF-24-18929.532.51443.0432
DZG-SF-24-21021.524.51943.0582
DZG-SF-24-21030.031.03001.0300
DZG-SF-24-21110.512.03401.5510
DZG-SF-24-21820.021.53121.5468
DZG-SF-24-21913.534.532121.06 736
Including20.021.03 3101.03 310
DZG-SF-24-21944.055.039611.04 352
Including44.046.51 1172.52 792
DZG-SF-24-22117.522.52855.01 424
DZG-SF-24-22414.018.06554.02 618
Including14.515.52 3721.02 372
DZG-SF-24-22451.052.51441.5216
DZG-SF-24-22455.556.5841.084
DZG-SF-24-22657.060.02993.0896
DZG-SF-24-22817.025.51238.51 044
DZG-SF-24-22831.533.0881.5132
DZG-SF-24-22842.043.51521.5228
DZG-SF-24-22846.047.01601.0160
DZG-SF-24-22855.060.02505.01 252
DZG-SF-24-24818.019.51161.5174
DZG-SF-24-24824.025.51201.5180
DZG-SF-24-24828.531.01442.5360
DZG-SF-24-24834.039.06255.03 126
Including34.535.52 1941.02 194
DZG-SF-24-25015.016.01481.0148
DZG-SF-24-25022.524.01841.5276
DZG-SF-24-2516.07.53401.5510
DZG-SF-24-25115.519.52274.0906
DZG-SF-24-25125.028.05213.01 564
DZG-SF-24-25218.520.01281.5192
DZG-SF-24-25224.530.51156.0688
DZG-SF-24-25413.014.52481.5372
DZG-SF-24-25519.021.05462.01 092
DZG-SF-24-25527.028.0881.088
DZG-SF-24-25529.030.01001.0100
DZG-SF-24-25533.534.52041.0204
DZG-SF-24-25547.048.51321.5198
DZG-SF-24-25620.522.0841.5126
DZG-SF-24-25623.024.0881.088
DZG-SF-24-25626.027.0841.084
DZG-SF-24-25632.533.5961.096
DZG-SF-24-25634.535.5841.084
DZG-SF-24-25638.039.01241.0124
DZG-SF-24-25724.527.53203.0960
DZG-SF-24-25736.539.53123.0936
DZG-SF-24-25744.047.01883.0564
DZG-SF-24-25754.556.01641.5246
DZG-SF-24-25839.540.51121.0112
DZG-SF-24-25923.532.01168.5984
DZG-SF-24-25942.043.02001.0200
DZG-SF-24-26010.011.02681.0268
DZG-SF-24-26037.038.51841.5276
DZG-SF-24-26052.557.55595.02 794
Including52.553.04 0800.52 040
DZG-SF-24-26060.562.01281.5192
DZG-SF-24-26147.048.01 2081.01 208
Including38.047.02139.01 914
DZG-SF-24-26158.059.0921.092
DZG-SF-24-26234.548.510214.01 424
DZG-SF-24-26330.540.01099.51 036
DZG-SF-24-26417.022.0835.0416
DZG-SF-24-26451.554.51123.0336
DZG-SF-24-2651.02.01641.0164
DZG-SF-24-2656.07.03201.0320
DZG-SF-24-26629.530.51001.0100
DZG-SF-24-26632.534.01001.5150
DZG-SF-24-26721.522.51521.0152
DZG-SF-24-26726.027.01481.0148
DZG-SF-24-26742.043.0761.076
DZG-SF-24-26754.055.0841.084
DZG-SF-24-28024.025.51401.5210
DZG-SF-24-28031.533.02881.5432
DZG-SF-24-29334.040.01 1196.06 712
Including34.036.52 4322.56 080
DZG-SF-24-29443.545.02841.5426
DZG-SF-24-29454.055.52761.5414
DZG-SF-24-2991.53.03481.5522
DZG-SF-24-33147.048.0801.080
DZG-SF-24-33151.052.01161.0116
DZG-SF-24-33156.057.01041.0104
DZG-SF-24-33345.050.02545.01 268
DZG-SF-24-33410.513.51883.0564
DZG-SF-24-33416.518.0801.5120
DZG-SF-24-33510.011.55281.5792
DZG-SF-24-33516.017.56081.5912
DZG-SF-24-33531.540.52149.01 926
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-13827.028.05361.0536
ZG-RC-24-13837.040.02473.0740
ZG-RC-24-15361.065.01 6814.06 724
ZG-RC-24-1540.015.022015.03 304
ZG-RC-24-15419.038.071119.013 512
Including19.026.01 2297.08 604
ZG-RC-24-15442.043.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-15449.050.01481.0148
ZG-RC-24-16667.069.01802.0360
ZG-RC-24-1670.07.01 1537.08 068
Including3.05.03 6802.07 360
ZG-RC-24-1682.03.01841.0184
ZG-RC-24-16824.040.060916.09 748
Including35.038.02 1323.06 396
ZG-RC-24-16920.042.048522.010 680
Including23.026.01 3313.03992
ZG-RC-24-17936.038.01562.0312
ZG-RC-24-18225.026.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-1943.04.02001.0200
ZG-RC-24-1946.07.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-19511.014.06443.01 932
ZG-RC-24-21914.023.02139.01 913
ZG-RC-24-21945.046.08161.0816
ZG-RC-24-2201.020.021119.04 016
ZG-RC-24-22056.057.04401.0440
ZG-RC-24-2214.05.04321.0432
ZG-RC-24-22110.016.01226.0732
ZG-RC-24-22118.019.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-22124.025.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-22155.056.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-2221.02.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-2223.05.01062.0212
ZG-RC-24-2228.027.012719.02 408
ZG-RC-24-22230.031.01721.0172
ZG-RC-24-22810.011.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-22825.045.01 35620.027 128
Including28.042.01 79914.025 192
ZG-RC-24-22879.080.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-22954.055.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-2340.02.03 6602.07 320
ZG-RC-24-2346.07.07 0401.07 040
ZG-RC-24-2350.013.077813.010 116
Including0.01.06 8801.06 880
ZG-RC-24-2360.01.03801.0380
ZG-RC-24-2376.012.01926.01 152
ZG-RC-24-2391.06.04425.02 208
ZG-RC-24-24726.035.01859.01 668
ZG-RC-24-24946.047.01561.0156
ZG-RC-24-25010.011.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-25013.014.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-25017.018.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-25019.020.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-25040.041.04761.0476
ZG-RC-24-25072.073.06801.0680
ZG-RC-24-2581.03.02142.0428
ZG-RC-24-25824.025.06361.0636
ZG-RC-24-25862.063.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-2590.01.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-25932.036.04464.01 784
ZG-RC-24-25940.043.01773.0532
ZG-RC-24-26068.069.03321.0332
ZG-RC-24-26146.048.05662.01 132
ZG-RC-24-2624.09.02675.01 333
ZG-RC-24-26312.013.02201.0220
ZG-RC-24-26625.026.01321.0132
ZG-RC-24-2680.01.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-27650.052.03162.0632
ZG-RC-24-27726.027.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-27728.029.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-27730.031.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-27733.050.02 42517.041 232
Including37.042.06 3115.031 556
ZG-RC-24-27861.062.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-28029.030.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-2818.09.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-28122.024.0942.0188
ZG-RC-24-28186.087.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-2908.09.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-29135.042.04587.03 204
Including37.040.09393.02 816
ZG-RC-24-29144.045.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-29155.057.01242.0248
ZG-RC-24-29420.021.01 0921.01 092
ZG-RC-24-29448.049.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-3011.03.01022.0204
ZG-RC-24-30116.021.04845.02 420
ZG-RC-24-3033.04.01601.0160
ZG-RC-24-30322.028.01 9706.011 820
ZG-RC-24-30418.019.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-30462.066.06344.02 536
ZG-RC-24-30469.070.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-3080.01.01081.0108
ZG-RC-24-3086.07.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-30814.015.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-30818.019.01041.0104
ZG-RC-24-31131.036.03945.01 972
ZG-RC-24-31252.055.06643.01 992
ZG-RC-24-31313.016.04193.01 256
ZG-RC-24-31318.019.01081.0108
ZG-RC-24-3188.017.01 1439.010 284
Including12.014.04 5982.09 196
ZG-RC-24-31835.047.058012.06 965
Including35.039.01 0014.04 004
ZG-RC-24-31936.037.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-32042.043.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-3240.04.01484.0592
ZG-RC-24-32519.021.04742.0948
ZG-RC-24-32543.047.02874.01 148
ZG-RC-24-32611.012.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-32619.020.01481.0148
ZG-RC-24-3280.01.01761.0176
ZG-RC-24-3294.05.01881.0188
ZG-RC-24-3323.017.012714.01 780
ZG-RC-24-3351.03.0822.0164
ZG-RC-24-3356.07.01361.0136
ZG-RC-24-3410.03.02753.0824
ZG-RC-24-34230.039.02109.01 892
ZG-RC-24-34242.044.01022.0204
ZG-RC-24-34249.050.04121.0412
ZG-RC-24-3430.01.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-3440.02.01342.0268
ZG-RC-24-3447.012.02365.01 180
ZG-RC-24-34416.017.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-34421.022.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-34428.033.01305.0648
ZG-RC-24-34438.045.01947.01 360
ZG-RC-24-3450.07.01487.01 036
ZG-RC-24-34510.011.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-34515.031.087616.014 016
Including22.027.02 0185.010 092
ZG-RC-24-34537.042.01105.0548
ZG-RC-24-34543.044.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-3460.01.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-3464.05.01601.0160
ZG-RC-24-34621.022.02641.0264
ZG-RC-24-34726.029.02 3693.07 108
ZG-RC-24-3492.06.01104.0440
ZG-RC-24-3498.09.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-34925.031.02476.01 484
ZG-RC-24-34958.059.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-3501.02.02721.0272
ZG-RC-24-3507.08.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-35024.026.02962.0592
ZG-RC-24-3510.01.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-3513.016.012513.01 620
ZG-RC-24-35130.045.011215.01 684
ZG-RC-24-35151.052.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-35159.064.01325.0660
ZG-RC-24-3530.02.01022.0204
ZG-RC-24-3538.010.02 2882.04 576
ZG-RC-24-35337.041.01414.0564
ZG-RC-24-35356.060.01324.0528
ZG-RC-24-35366.067.01721.0172
ZG-RC-24-3550.020.055520.011 092
Including9.012.01 6923.05 076
ZG-RC-24-3560.02.01442.0288
Underground T28
T28-24-4838.49.63201.2384
T28-24-48314.422.83758.43 154
T28-24-48414.420.41886.01 128
T28-24-4850.01.22561.2307
T28-24-48610.812.0801.296
T28-24-48618.019.25441.2653
T28-24-4888.418.02109.62 020
T28-24-4890.04.83694.81 771
T28-24-49714.415.6801.296
T28-24-49716.818.07121.2854
T28-24-49719.220.4761.291
T28-24-49810.812.02281.2274
T28-24-5018.49.6841.2101
T28-24-50214.415.6881.2106
T28-24-5123.615.619312.02 314
T28-24-5147.29.61362.4326
TD28-24-2100-46018.022.85334.82 558
TD28-24-2100-4610.01.21921.2230
TD28-24-2100-4613.67.22643.6950
TD28-24-2100-46110.818.03137.22 251
TD28-24-2100-46415.620.41774.8848
Underground YAK
YAK-24-15532.437.21594.8763
YAK-24-15543.244.41281.2154
YAK-24-1573.64.81611.2193
YAK-24-15915.616.8961.2115
YAK-24-15922.824.0841.2101
YAK-24-1606.07.22361.2283
YAK-24-16015.616.82801.2336
YAK-24-18513.215.6922.4220
YAK-24-18832.440.82388.41 997
YAK-24-18844.445.62481.2298
YAKD-24-2050-16430.031.21941.2233
YAKD-24-2050-16640.842.0851.2102

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

