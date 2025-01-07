Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2024-2034: Strong Clinical Pipeline, Opportunities in Developing Countries, High Cancer Prevalence is Propelling Cell and Gene Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market will surpass US$1,800 million in 2024

High Cancer Prevalence is Propelling the Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies



The global incidence of cancer has been rising steadily over the past decade, significantly influencing the adoption of advanced treatments like cell and gene therapies. This increase includes various cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and melanoma, which affect critical bodily systems including the lymphatic system, lymph nodes, bone marrow, and blood cells. PAHO/WHO reported that in 2023, there were around 20 million new cancer cases.

Projections indicate a notable increase in the global cancer burden, with over 28 million new cases expected by 2040. In the U.S., Non-Hodgkin lymphoma alone accounts for more than 4% of all cancer cases, making it one of the most prevalent types. These statistics underscore the urgent need for innovative treatments. Cell and gene therapies, which have shown remarkable success and received regulatory approval, are increasingly seen as vital to addressing the unmet medical needs of cancer patients worldwide.



Inadequate Infrastructure for Cold Chain Logistics in Developing Nations Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



Access to cell and gene therapies in developing and remote regions is significantly restricted by inadequate cold chain logistics infrastructure. The reliability of refrigeration is often compromised by inconsistent power supplies, leading to a heightened risk of product spoilage. Transportation infrastructure in these regions also poses a major challenge, complicating the timely delivery of therapies and resulting in delays. Overcoming these logistical barriers requires strategic partnerships with local logistics providers, such as Riders for Health in Africa, to ensure effective distribution networks.



Furthermore, the shortage of trained personnel in cold chain management exacerbates these issues, emphasizing the need for specialized training programs. Collaborations between global organizations like the WHO and local authorities are essential to enhancing cold chain logistics capabilities. Such partnerships can significantly improve the infrastructure needed to support the widespread availability of cell and gene therapies, ultimately expanding access to these critical treatments in underserved regions.



Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Advancements in Storage and Transportation of Biologics

Increasing Adoption of Gene and Cell Therapies

High Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders

Increasing Strategic Initiatives Among Market Players

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Cell and Gene Therapy Storage and Transportation

Absence of Adequate Infrastructure for Cold Chain Logistics in Developing Nations

Market Opportunities

Strong Clinical Pipeline and Increasing Approval for Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Lucrative Opportunities in Developing Countries

Stringent Government Regulations for Cell & Gene Therapy

Favourable Initiatives and Programs for Easier Access to Cell and Gene Therapy

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

