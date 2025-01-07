Copaiba Essential Oil Market is Expected to value US$4.4 Bn at a 5.1% CAGR By 2034

Rockville, MD, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report released by experienced analysts at Fact.MR, the global Copaiba Essential Oil Market is projected to reach a size of US$ 2.67 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next 10 years (2024 to 2034).

Copaiba essential oil has long been used for medicinal purposes. Rising demand for specialty oils, growing consumer preference for vegan products, and increasing health awareness are some of the key drivers for market growth.

Copaiba essential oil has gradually gained popularity in a wide range of applications, including cosmetics and personal care products, food ingredients, aromatherapy, and many others. Using a diffuser with copaiba oil, which contains high levels of beta-caryophyllene, creates a relaxing atmosphere. It also has a unique fragrance that is woody, smooth, sweet, and balsamic. Copaiba essential oil's therapeutic, healing, and soothing properties make it popular in aromatherapy, which has led to a substantial increase in sales over the past few years.

Together, North America and East Asia account for around half of the global sales of copaiba essential oil. Globally, cosmetics, personal care products, and healthcare products will remain the key application areas of copaiba essential oil over the coming years.

“Copaiba essential oil market growth is driven by the gradual use of the oil in a variety of applications, including cosmetics and personal care products, food ingredients, aromatherapy, and much more,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Copaiba Essential Oil Market:

The Key Players in the Copaiba Essential Oil Industry include Biofinest LLC; SVA Organics; Young Living Essential Oil; Beraca Ingredients Naturais SA; Biofinest LLC; Bontoux; Ernesto Ventós S.A.; Katyani Exports; Lebermuth, Inc.; Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.; Robertet; Beraca Ingredients Naturais SA.

Copaiba Essential Oil Industry News & Trends:

To maintain high standards for this oil's quality, major companies in the copaiba essential oil market are highlighting the use of sophisticated and cutting-edge manufacturing procedures. Additionally, businesses are expanding geographically in an effort to obtain a competitive advantage.

The well-known essential oil company doTERRA announced in July 2022 that it would be opening an additional operating hub in India as part of its strategy to increase its global presence. By using this expansion plan, the business would be able to increase the number of South Asian clients it serves.

In November 2021, Berca expanded its manufacturing facilities in Ananindeua, Pará, by using new technology. These new facilities are built around a sophisticated multifunctional bio-extractor that can process both locally produced goods that are high in demand by consumers and other natural ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Copaiba Essential Oil Market Study:

The global market for copaiba essential oil is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 4.4 billion by 2034.

The market in the United States is analyzed to reach a size of US$ 509 million by 2034. Japan is set to account for a market share of 29.7% in East Asia in 2024.

The food end-use segment is set to hold a market share of 10.5% in 2024. The medicinal & healthcare segment is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.73 billion by 2034.

Copaiba Essential Oil Popular Ingredient for its Soothing Properties

Growing demand for organic and eco-friendly personal care products is driving market growth in South Korea due to the rising spa culture. Copaiba essential oil is becoming a popular ingredient in skincare formulations due to its soothing and healing properties. The effects of massage with copaiba essential oil and deep blue essential oil on arthritis patients were investigated. Compared to massages using coconut oil, the blend of copaiba and deep blue significantly reduces pain scores, enhances finger strength, and improves finger dexterity.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the copaiba essential oil market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study details the copaiba essential oil market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food, cosmetics & personal care, medicinal & health care, aromatherapy, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

