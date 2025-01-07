PeanutUnbound Unveils $PUBD to Redefine Ethereum’s Future with Layer 2 Solutions

Singapore, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeanutUnbound ($PUBD) proudly announces the launch of its innovative Layer 2 solution designed to revolutionize Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Combining cutting-edge technology, community-driven initiatives, and a vibrant vision, PeanutUnbound seeks to overcome the limitations of Layer 1 networks. With blazing transaction speeds, low fees, and a robust ecosystem, $PUBD marks a new chapter in Ethereum’s evolution.

Revolutionizing Ethereum: $PUBD's Ecosystem and Tokenomics

PeanutUnbound’s ecosystem is built on four main pillars:

DEX : A decentralized exchange for seamless and fast token trading.

: A decentralized exchange for seamless and fast token trading. Bridge : A secure solution for instant bridging between Ethereum and the PeanutUnbound chain.

: A secure solution for instant bridging between Ethereum and the PeanutUnbound chain. Block Explorer : A dedicated tool for tracking transactions with full transparency.

: A dedicated tool for tracking transactions with full transparency. Staking: A rewarding system for users to grow their assets with lifetime staking benefits.

The project’s Layer 2 blockchain offers 100x faster transaction speeds than Ethereum, drastically reduced fees, and unparalleled scalability. This unique ecosystem empowers users to trade, bridge, stake, and more—making blockchain technology accessible and efficient for all.

PeanutUnbound's tokenomics scheme supports the platform’s vibrant growth. In fact, the $PUBD's total supply (1 billion tokens) will follow a clear distribution plan:

49.5% allocated for the presale, now live.

30% reserved for staking rewards, with double the benefits on Layer 2.

The remaining tokens are allocated for liquidity, team initiatives, and chain inventory to ensure stability and innovation.

The presale phase is ongoing, presenting early adopters with the opportunity to join and benefit from $PUBD’s long-term potential.

The Project's Community Importance and the Team's Future Plans

PeanutUnbound thrives on a community-first approach, inviting users to actively participate in its growth:

Referral Rewards : Invite friends to join and earn 5% $PUBD cashback** with every referral.

: Invite friends to join and earn 5% $PUBD cashback** with every referral. Pump Pad: A two-click meme coin launcher enabling anyone to create tokens on the ETH network without coding. Featuring anti-rug security and fair launches, Pump Pad ensures a safe and engaging experience for creators and investors alike.

The project’s focus on its community is also evident in PeanutUnbound's roadmap, which reflects the team's bold vision:

Phase 1 : Establish PeanutUnbound as a legendary Layer 2 solution with exciting rewards for participants.

: Establish PeanutUnbound as a legendary Layer 2 solution with exciting rewards for participants. Phase 2 : Deliver double staking rewards during the presale, attracting widespread attention and engagement.

: Deliver double staking rewards during the presale, attracting widespread attention and engagement. Phase 3: Launch the full PeanutUnbound Layer 2 blockchain, setting a new benchmark in decentralized technology.

About PeanutUnbound

PeanutUnbound is a visionary Layer 2 solution redefining blockchain efficiency and scalability. Once trapped in a Layer 1 ecosystem, Peanut’s transformation into the "Heavenly Dev" began a mission to fix Ethereum’s inefficiencies. PeanutUnbound delivers:

Instant bridging between Ethereum and the PeanutUnbound chain.

100x faster transaction speeds than Ethereum.

Lowest transaction fees for seamless user experiences.

A dedicated block explorer for transparency and trust.

At its core, PeanutUnbound empowers users with lifetime staking rewards, a robust ecosystem, and more. PeanutUnbound isn’t just a Layer 2 solution—it’s a movement reshaping the future of Ethereum.

The project has successfully passed a full smart contract audit performed by SolidProof. This is another hint to the team’s dedication to delivering a secure and transparent platform.

Anyone wishing to know more about PeanutUnbound will find additional information on the project's official website and on the whitepaper. The social media pages below can help Web3 fans stay connected to the latest updates coming from this team.

