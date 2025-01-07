Mesenchymal Stem Cells/Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) Advances & Applications Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis Reveals 125 Leading Competitors in MSC Research, Therapeutics and Market Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells / Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) - Advances & Applications, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MSCs are multipotent cells that have been referred to as mesenchymal stem cells, medicinal signaling cells, and mesenchymal stromal cells, reflecting their versatility and diverse applications. MSCs can differentiate into a variety of cell types, such as osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, and adipocytes. Their unique ability to secrete factors that promote tissue repair and modulate their microenvironment with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects makes them essential in regenerative medicine. Furthermore, their immuno-evasive properties make MSCs particularly suitable for allogenic transplantation.

MSCs serve as vital raw materials across numerous industries, including regenerative medicine, cosmeceuticals, and cultured meat production.

Key applications include:

Cell-based therapies for musculoskeletal diseases, spinal injuries, and cardiovascular conditions.

Engineered tissues and organs, such as skin, bone, blood vessels, and liver.

Cell-derived products, such as exosomes and growth factors, utilized in cosmetics and skincare.

Cultured meat production, leveraging MSCs' role in muscle development and their ability to differentiate into muscle and fat cells.

Globally, 12 MSC-based therapies have been approved for various indications, with the majority concentrated in South Korea, Japan, and the EU.

Specifically, the Republic of Korea has approved five products: Queencell from Anterogen, Cellgram AMI from Pharmicell, Cupistem from Anterogen, Cartistem from Medipost, and NeuroNataR from Corestem. Japan has approved two products: Temcell HS from JCR Pharmaceuticals and Stemirac from Nipro Corporation.

The EMA in Europe has approved two products: Holoclar from Chiesi Farmaceutici and Alofisel from TiGenix/Takeda. India has approved one product: Stempeucel from Stempeutics. Iran has approved one product: MesestroCell developed by Cell Tech Pharmed. Finally, Australia has approved one product: Remestemcel-L from Mesoblast.

Despite this progress, no MSC-based therapeutic have yet received U.S. FDA approval, although the FDA is actively reviewing Mesoblast's Remestemcel-L.

The cosmeceutical market is also rapidly adopting MSC-derived products, particularly exosomes, to leverage their anti-aging and regenerative properties, with companies like L'Oreal and Johnson & Johnson investing heavily in this space. Similarly, cultured meat companies are utilizing MSCs for producing muscle and fat cells, enhancing taste and texture. Groundbreaking approvals, such as lab-grown chicken by Upside Foods and Good Meat, have paved the way for further growth in this industry.

MSC-based gene editing is expanding, enabling the overexpression of antitumor genes and therapeutic factors. Researchers are also exploring the use of MSCs in 3D printing and engineered organ production, with breakthroughs anticipated in the next decade.

Importantly, companies like Cynata Therapeutics are pioneering iPSC-derived MSC production technologies, enabling large-scale therapeutic development. Today there are at least eight companies who are involved with the development of iPSC-derived MSCs therapeutics (iMSCs), including Cynata Therapeutics, Eterna Therapeutics, Implant Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Fujifilm CDI, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Kiji Therapeutics.

There are also over 1,670 clinical trials involving MSCs are registered on ClinicalTrials.gov. Nearly 75% of these clinical studies are using MSCs for the development of regenerative medicine (RM) products. Approximately 14% of the studies are using MSCs for disease modeling. The remaining 11% of the studies are using MSCs for drug discovery and cytotoxicity testing applications.

Challenges in these trials include maintaining MSC phenotype and functionality during expansion. However, ongoing advancements suggest a promising future, with projections for at least 50 globally approved MSC-based products by 2040, averaging 3-4 new approvals annually.

Key Players in MSC Research Products

The demand for MSC-based research products has surged in recent years, with major suppliers expanding their portfolios. Companies like RoosterBio have increased the access to quality MSCs through supply chain industrialization, standardized cell bank product forms, and fit-for-purpose cGMP-compatible cells and media systems.

Other leading MSC research product suppliers include PromoCell, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), ScienCell Research Laboratories, and the ATCC.

Challenges and Opportunities

While MSC commercialization faces hurdles-such as scalability and regulatory approval-opportunities abound. The market for MSC-based products is poised for notable growth across the research, therapeutic, cosmetic, and food industries. Within this rapidly changing landscape, having a thorough understanding of the competition is essential.

This global strategic report presents rates of MSC clinical trials, scientific publications, patents, funding events, and collaborations. It presents the pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics, identifies market opportunities and threats, and explores future directions and emerging applications. It reveals innovative MSC products, services, and technologies offered by 125 leading competitors. Finally, it presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by geography and business segment with future forecasts through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCs): AN OVERVIEW

Stabilization of hMSCs as a Technology

The Impact of MSCs on Regenerative Medicine

Timeline of MSC Nomenclature

Sources of MSCs

Cell Surface Markers in MSCs

In vitro Differentiation Potentials of MSCs

Soluble Factors Secreted by MSCs

Stemness Genes Present in MSCs

Types of MSCs and their Biomedical Applications

Genes that are Pivotal for MSC's Properties

MSC-BASED CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

MSC-Based Clinical Studies by Geography

Sources of MSCs used in Current Clinical Trials

Share of Autologous & Allogeneic MSCs Clinical Trials

MSC-Based Clinical Trials by Disease Indication

MSC-Based Clinical Trials by Phase of Study

Select MSC-Based Clinical Trials

MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCS): PATENT LANDSCAPE

MSC Patent Publications by Jurisdiction

MSC Patent Applicants

MSC Patent Inventors

MSC Patent Owners

Legal Status of MSC Patent Applications

MSC-Derived Exosome Patents

Patents for iPSC-Derived MSCs

MSC Patents by Therapy Type

PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON MSCS

MSC MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS: AN OVERVIEW

Methods of Isolations of MSCs

Cell Expansion: Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors

Downstream Processing of MSCs

Autologous & Allogeneic MSC Manufacturing: A Comparison

MSC Manufacturing Economics in Small Scale

Large Scale Manufacturing of MSCs

CELL & GENE THERAPY CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

Staff Shortage

Need for Automation

Capacity Constraints

CDMO Platforms with Greater Potentials

CMOs/CDMOs

Geographic Distribution of Manufacturing Facilities

Continued Rise of Outsourcing

Major CDMOs in the U.S

Major Cell & Gene Therapy CDMOs in Europe

U.K.'s Domination in European Contract Manufacturing

BIOENGINEERING SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MSC'S FUNCTIONS

Small Molecule Priming of MSCs

Particle Engineering of MSCs

Genetic Engineering of MSCs

Examples of Bioengineered MSCs to Produce Anticancer Therapeutics

Engineered MSCs for Neurological Conditions

Engineered MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases

Engineered MSCs for Lung Injury

Engineered MSCs for Diabetes

Bioengineering Approaches to Improve MSC Administration

MAJOR DISEASES ADDRESSED BY MSCS

Studies Using MSCs for Autoimmune Diseases

Studies using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases

Studies using MSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Studies using MSCs for Bone & Cartilage Diseases

Studies using MSCs in GvHD

Studies using MSCs in Crohn's Disease

Studies using MSCs in Type 1 Diabetes

Studies using MSCs in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Studies using MSCs in Parkinson's Disease

Studies using MSCs in Alzheimer's Disease

Studies using MSCs in Kidney Failure

Studies using MSCs in Spinal Cord Injury

Studies using MSCs for Wound Healing

RECENT COLLABORATIONS IN MSC SECTOR, 2020-2024

Collaboration between BioSolution Designs & RoosterBio

Collaboration between CytoMed Therapeutics, Ltd. & Sengkang General Hospital . 171

Collaboration between REPROCELL & Histocell

Collaboration between FUJIFILM Dyosynth & RoosterBio

RoosterBio's Collaboration with AGC Biologics

RoosterBio's Partnership with ShiftBio

RoosterBio's Partnership with Univercells Technologies

Collaboration between Cynata & Fujifilm

Collaboration between American CryoStem Corp. & BioTherapeutic Lab Corp.

RoosterBio's Collaboration with Sartorius

Collaboration between American CryoStem and CRADA

RoosterBio's Collaboration with Sartorius Korea Biotech

Collaboration between Catalent & BrainStorm

Collaboration between Cipla & Stempeutics

Aethlon's Collaboration with University of Pittsburgh

RoosterBio's Collaboration with Senti Biosciences

MSC-BASED PRODUCTS IN THE MARKET

Approved MSC Therapies

Queencell

Cellgram AMI

Cupistem

Cartistem

NeuroNataR

Holoclar

Remestemcel-L

Temcell HS

Stempeucel

Alifosel

MesestroCell

Stemirac

Marketed Biomaterial Carrier-Based MSCs & MSC Progenitors

Osteocel

AlloStem

Grafix

Cellentra VCBM

Trinity ELITE

Map3

BIO4

Trinity Evolution

Carticel

Chondron

DeNovo NT

Chondrocelect

Ossron

JACC

MACI

Ortho-ACI

Ossgrow

Cartigrow

Topical Cosmetic Products Containing MSCs/MSC-Derived Exosomes

MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Size for MSC Therapies

Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

COMPANY PROFILES

Advancells

Aegle Therapeutics

AGC Biologics

AlloSource, Inc.

Ambulero

American CryoStem Corporation

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Amniotics

Andelyn Biosciences

Anemocyte S.r.l

Anterogen, Co., Ltd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Bacthera

Baylx, Inc

BioCardia

BioCentriq

BioEden, Inc

Bioinova s.r.o

BioRestorative Therapies

Bioscience Institute S.p.A

Blue Horizon International

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXellence

Bonus Biogroup, Ltd

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Catalent

CCRM

Cell2Cure ApS

Cell Care Therapeutics

Cellcolabs

CELLeBRAIN

Cellipont Bioservices

Celprogen, Inc

CellProthera

CellResearch Corporation, Pte, Ltd.

Cell Surgical Network (CSN)

Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

CellTherapies

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Charless River Laboratories

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc

CorestemChemon, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc

Curia Global, Inc

Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd.

Cytovance Biologics

Defined Bioscience, Inc

Direct Biologics

eQcell, Inc.

Excellos

Exosla Therapeutics

EXOSOMEplus

Exothera

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Future Cell Japan, Co., Ltd.

Genezen

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Hope Biosciences,

Implant Therapeutics, Inc

INCELL Corporation

InGeneron

Invitrx Therapeutics

Japan Tissue Engineering, Co., Ltd. (J-TEC)

JCR Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.

Jointechlabs

Kangstem Biotech, Co., Ltd.

Kimera Labs

LifeCell

Longeveron

Lonza Group, Ltd

Lorem Cytori USA, Inc.

MEDPOST

Mesoblast, Ltd

Millipore Sigma

NecstGen

NextCell

NIPRO Corporation

Novadip Biosciences

Novus Biologicals

NuVasive

OCT Therapies & Research Pvt., Ltd

OmniaBio, Inc

Orthocell, Ltd

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Ossium Health

Personal Cell Sciences Corporation

Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Pfizer CentreOne

Pluri Biotech, Ltd.

Porton Advanced

Prometheus Life Technologies

PromoCell

PuREC, Co., Ltd

Regrow Biosciences

Reliance Life Sciences

Remedy Cell

Rentschler Biopharma

REPROCELL USA

Resilence

RESTEM

RHEACELL

Richter-HELM

RoosterBio

RTI Surgical

RoslinCT

Samsung Biologics

San Bio, Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew, Inc

StemBioSys, Inc

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc

Stemmatters

StemMedical

Stempeutics Research Pvt., Ltd

StromaBio

TaiwanBio Therapeutics, Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd

Tempo Bioscience

ThermoFisher Scientific

Vericel Corporation

Wuxi App Tec

Xintela

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wb0ce1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.