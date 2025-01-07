SOPERIOR FERTILIZER ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Toronto, ON, Canada, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company” or “SOP”) (NEX:SOP.H). The Company announces that Arthur J. Roth has resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) for personal reasons. Mr. Roth has served as director since July 2017 and during that time has provided invaluable insight and guidance in the agribusiness, fertilizer, and selected non-metallic minerals sectors. The Board would like to thank Mr. Roth for his long-standing service.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Arran Thorpe to its Board. Mr. Thorpe is President and Director of Skyway Sports Center, a private company. For the last 15 years, Mr. Thorpe has been a priest for the Anglican Church and is a former member of the international board for The Episcopal Network on Stewardship, the American and Canadian arm of the Church focused on Stewardship and Philanthropy. Mr. Thorpe has several years of experience in fundraising, private corporate governance, charity work and community outreach and currently serves on the board of another publicly traded junior mining company. Mr. Thorpe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Mary’s University, Halifax, NS, where he majored in International Development Studies, with minors in Political Science and Economics.

We take this opportunity to welcome Arran Thorpe to our Board and look forward to his governance.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

‎ “ Andrew Squires ”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

Phone: (403)-850-0422

E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com

www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com