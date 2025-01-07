Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Set to Witness Robust Expansion, US$ 82 Billion by 2034 with a 5.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global fruit and vegetable powder market is projected to reach a value of US$ 47.94 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of fruit and vegetable powder are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Steady expansion of the packaged and processed food industry is accelerating the demand for natural food additives with increased emphasis on the consumption of organic products, subsequently pushing the sales of fruit and vegetable powders. Implementation of stringent regulations is resulting in a decline in the use of artificial additives and flavors in food products, which is subsequently increasing the demand for natural fruit and vegetable powders.

Constantly changing consumer food preferences are stimulating the demand for fruit concentrates in the bakery and confectionery sector as sugar substitutes. Increasing consumption of natural and organic food products has made powdered fruits and vegetables more attractive, and this trend is rife in North America and East Asia, which together account for around half of the global market share.

Key Takeaway from Market Study:

The market of fruit and vegetable powder is forecasted to increase to US$ 82.67 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Vegetable powders are projected to account for 55.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

share of the global market by the end of 2034. Global demand for fruit and vegetable powder for use in the foodservice industry is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% and reach a market value of US$ 18.52 billion by 2034-end.

and reach a market value of by 2034-end. Sales of powdered fruits and veggies in Japan are projected to rise at 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. North America is analyzed to account for a share of 24.3% of global market revenue by 2034.

of global market revenue by 2034. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

“Key market players are investing heavily in the production of fruit and vegetable powders with fewer preservatives and more nutrients to attract a larger base of health-conscious consumers, and this will be a key market trend going forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fruit and Vegetable Powder Market:

Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, FutureCeuticals, La Herbal, Dohler GmbH, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Foods & Inns, Xinghua Lianfu Food Co., Ltd., Nikken Foods Co., Ltd., Van Drunen Farms, NutraDry, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Batory Foods, Paradise Fruits, and Kanegrade are some of the leading fruit and vegetable powder manufacturers.

Extensive Consumption of Vegetable Powders in RTE Food Products:

Global demand for vegetable powders is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach a market value of US$ 45.63 billion by the end of 2034. Growing demand for vegetable powders is because of their use in several RTE (ready-to-eat) food products, such as soups, sauces, and food. In addition, the easy availability of these food products through several distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, specialty stores, and supermarkets, is generating high revenue streams for market players.

Fruit and Vegetable Powder Industry News:

Sandeep Dahiya founded Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited in 2015, and the company has since been well-known in the industry for providing natural herbal extracts, phytochemicals, fruit extracts, and other products. The company currently serves enviable clients in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit and vegetable powder market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (fruit powder [banana, mango, orange, grapes, peach, others], vegetable powder [potatoes, tomatoes, beans, onions, others]), nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

