Growth Opportunities in the CBD Pet Market: Revenues to Skyrocket, Exceeding US$1.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.47%

The global CBD pet market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 32.47% from 2024 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include growing expenditure on pets, pet humanization, rising R&D in pet products, and increased awareness & sales of cannodial (CBD) pet products. Furthermore, an increased understanding of conditions like osteoarthritis in pets also remains a strong driver of growth.

CBD Pet Market Report Highlights

The CBD Pet industry reached a valuation of USD 248.39 million in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.47% during the forecast period.

Expenditure on dogs remained a key highlight as it held the dominant market share of more than 65.05% in 2023, due to the increasing popularity of dogs as pets across the globe

The joint pain segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of arthritis in pets

The e-commerce segment held the largest revenue share of over 42.32% in 2023, due to the segment's perceived benefits of enabling pet parents to choose CBD products from a wide portfolio at competitive prices from the comfort of their home

North America is expected to dominate the CBD Pet industry over the forecast period due to the presence of key market players coupled with growing awareness of cannabis benefits among pet owners

The COVID-19 pandemic led to adverse impacts such as supply chain hurdles, a slowdown in retail sales, and restricted access to veterinary care. However, it also led to increased demand for CBD pet products as pet parents spent more time at home, with increased attention to their pet's health. Market players leveraged the growing demand during COVID-19 by launching new pet-specific products.



In November 2020, CV Sciences, Inc., a key company specializing in hemp-derived CBD products, launched a full line of hemp extracts-Plus CBD Pet exclusively for dogs and cats. The product line was launched via the company's offline and online retail channels, with plans to expand into food, drug, mass retail, and pet specialty channels in the global CBD pet industry.



The increasing number of research activities for CBD-based pet products is a key driver propelling market growth. For instance, according to a new article in the Research in Veterinary Medicine, Elsevier, recent advancements in CBD-based natural health products have led to several benefits in the area of pain, anxiety, and inflammation in felines & canines. More veterinary institutes shifted their focus toward studies in CBD and its potential applications in animal health & wellness. Furthermore, key companies continue to undertake R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios. For example, Real Brands, a CBD company, acquired Biosciences Laboratories for USD 12 million to expand its production capacity by 300% in CBD markets and other pet & human markets.



Furthermore, increasing pet humanization has led to pet parents spending more and more on pet care to protect or extend life. Most pet owners view their pets as an irreplaceable addition to their family and continue to prioritize their physical & mental health. Thus, manufacturers are widely invested in CBD-hemp formulations such as foods, medicines, and supplements specifically for cats and dogs in addition to other pets. As the majority of pet owners are young, they display high awareness of CBD products and their ability to relieve their pets from several painful indications. Therefore, the rising pet humanization trend and growing pet product expenditure continue to drive the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot By Animal Type & Distribution Channel

2.3. Segment Snapshot By Indication

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. CBD Pet Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2. CBD Pet Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. CBD Pet Market: Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

3.4.3. Threat of New Entrants: High

3.4.4. Threat of Substitutes: Moderate to High

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry: Moderate to High

3.5. CBD Pet Market: PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political & Legal

3.5.2. Economic & Social

3.5.3. Technological

3.5.4. Environmental

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. North America

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia-Pacific

3.6.4. Latin America

3.6.5. MEA

3.7. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.8. Price-based Analysis

3.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.10. Estimated Pet Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2018 to 2023



Chapter 4. Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. CBD Pet Market by Animal Type: Key Takeaways

4.2. Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. CBD Pet Market Estimates & Forecast, by Animal Type (USD Million)

4.3.1. Dogs

4.3.2. Cats

4.3.3. Others

Chapter 5. Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. CBD Pet Market By Indication: Key Takeaways

5.2. Indication Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. CBD Pet Market Estimates & Forecast, By Indication (USD Million)

5.3.1. Joint Pain

5.3.2. Anxiety/Stress

5.3.3. Epilepsy

5.3.4. General Health/Wellness

5.3.5. Others

Chapter 6. Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. CBD Pet Market By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. CBD Pet Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel (USD Million)

6.3.1. Pet Specialty Stores

6.3.2. E-Commerce

6.3.3. CBD Store

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Regional Marketplace, Key Takeaways

7.4. Regional Marketplace, Key Takeaways

7.5. North America

7.5.1. North America CBD Pet Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Canada

7.6. Europe

7.6.1. Europe CBD Pet Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.3. UK

7.6.4. France

7.6.5. Spain

7.6.6. Italy

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.7.1. Asia Pacific CBD Pet Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Japan

7.7.3. China

7.7.4. India

7.7.5. Australia

7.7.6. South Korea

7.8. Latin America

7.8.1. Latin America CBD Pet Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.8.2. Brazil

7.8.3. Mexico

7.8.4. Argentina

7.9. Middle East and Africa

7.9.1. MEA CBD Pet Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.9.2. South Africa

7.9.3. Saudi Arabia

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Honest Paws LLC

8.5.2. Canna-Pet LLC

8.5.3. Laboratoire Francodex

8.5.4. Pet Releaf

8.5.5. HolistaPet

8.5.6. Joy Organics

8.5.7. Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Co.

8.5.8. CBD Living

8.5.9. PETstock

8.5.10. Garmon Corp.

8.5.11. Charlotte's Web, Inc.

8.5.12. Green Roads

8.5.13. HempMy Pet

8.5.14. FOMO Bones

Chapter 9. Key Takeaways



