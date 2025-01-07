Defence Electronics Obsolescence Market Report 2024-2034: North America Dominates, Land Platform Segment to Offer New Opportunity Avenues

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defence Electronics Obsolescence Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Defence Electronics Obsolescence will surpass US$2.8 billion in 2024

North America Dominated the Market



Over the projected period, the North American region is estimated to continue to dominate the global market. Because of its strong industrial foundation, cutting-edge technology, and large defence budget, top North American businesses are creating complex obsolescence management plans that are suited to the particular needs of different platforms, such as aerial, aquatic, and terrestrial systems.

These companies enable the military to maintain its operational readiness and technology lead by leading efforts to manage obsolescence. They accomplish this by carefully allocating funds for innovation, teamwork, and research and development (R&D). For the sake of maintaining stability in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment and defending national security interests, North America must continue to dominate the defence electronics obsolescence industry.



Land Platform Segment to Offer New Avenues



The defence electronics obsolescence market forecast period is expected to witness a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the land segment. Obsolescence management is becoming more and more necessary in land-based defence systems including command and control centres, artillery systems, and armoured vehicles because of their growing complexity and reliance on electronics. These systems combine a variety of electronic parts and systems, such as computing devices, communication systems, sensors, and systems that are prone to obsolescence.

Further driving this demand is the land segment's increasing need for modernisation and upgrade projects due to shifting security threats, changing mission objectives, and the desire for interoperability with allied forces. These modernisation initiatives frequently involve the integration of new electronic systems and technologies, which may cause problems with the obsolescence of older systems.



Defence Electronics Obsolescence Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Advancements in Defense Electronics Industry

Stringent Regulations and Standards

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of System Upgrades

Challenges Associated with the Industry

Market Opportunities

Growing Defense Spending

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies profiled in the report

Actia Group

BAE Systems

Altium

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Like Technologies

Assel Poland

Whistler Technology

Hexagon AB

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Segments Covered in the Report

System

Communication System

Navigation System

Human Machine Interface

Flight Control System

Targeting System

Electronic Warfare System

Sensors

Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

Type

Logistics Obsolescence

Functional Obsolescence

Technology Obsolescence

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

