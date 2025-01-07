Osisko Announces Preliminary Q4 2024 Geo Deliveries with Record Annual Cash Margin

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to provide an update on its fourth quarter 2024 preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin, as well as on its cash and debt positions as of December 31st, 2024. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars1, unless otherwise noted.

PRELIMINARY Q4 2024 RESULTS

Osisko earned 20,005 attributable gold equivalent ounces2 (“GEOs”) in the fourth quarter of 2024, for a total of 80,740 GEOs in 2024, thereby achieving the mid-point of the Company’s revised GEO delivery guidance range of 77,000-83,000 GEOs. Osisko’s year-over-year GEOs earned decreased by 14% in 2024 due to the stoppage of operations at the Renard diamond mine in the fourth quarter of 2023, and with the stoppage of the Eagle mine as of June 24, 2024 following the slope failure at its heap leach pad facility.

Osisko recorded record preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of $79.3 million (US$56.7 million) during the fourth quarter and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $3.1 million (US$2.2 million), resulting in a record quarterly cash margin3 of approximately $76.3 million (US$54.6 million) (or 96.2%).

For the full year 2024, preliminary revenues from royalties and streams reached a record $262.2 million (US$191.2 million) and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) are estimated at $9.3 million (US$6.7 million), resulting in a record annual cash margin3 of $252.9 million (US$184.4 million) (or 96.5%).

As at December 31st, 2024, Osisko’s cash position was approximately $85.0 million (US$59.1 million), following the closing of both the Dalgaranga royalty acquisitions and the Gibraltar silver stream amendment, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Osisko’s revolving credit facility was drawn by $135.1 million (US$93.9 million) at the end of 2024, with an additional amount of $414.9 million (US$288.3 million) available to be drawn plus the uncommitted accordion of up to C$200 million.

Q4 AND YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE AND WEBCAST CALL DETAILS

Osisko provides notice of the fourth quarter and annual 2024 results and conference and webcast call details.

Results Release: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025 after market close



Conference Call: Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at 10:00 am ET



Dial-in Numbers:

(Option 1) North American Toll-Free: 1 (800) 717-1738

Local – Montreal: 1 (514) 400-3792

Local – Toronto: 1 (289) 514-5100

Local – New York: 1 (646) 307-1865

Conference ID: 82566



Webcast link:

(Option 2) https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703726&tp_key=e17fd450c0 Replay (available until Thursday, March 20th, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET): North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 660-6264

Local – Toronto: 1 (289) 819-1325

Local – New York: 1 (646) 517-3975

Playback Passcode: 82566#



Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com



The figures presented in this press release, including revenues and costs of sales, have not been audited and are subject to change. As the Company has not yet finished its year-end procedures, the anticipated financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, subject to year-end adjustments, and may change materially.

(1) The Company intends to change its presentation currency from the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar when it publishes its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. Consequently, the figures presented in this press release include the U.S. dollar equivalent for ease of reference and comparison with the annual consolidated financial statements to be published after market close on February 19, 2025. The cash and debt balances as at December 31, 2024 have been converted at the December 31, 2024 closing exchange rate, and revenues and costs of sales have been converted using quarterly average exchange rates.



(2) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties and streams. Silver and copper earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces or copper tonnes earned by the average silver price or copper price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period.







Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold(i) $2,663 $1,971 $2,386 $1,941 Silver(ii) $31.38 $23.20 $28.27 $23.35 Copper (iii) $9,193 $8,159 $9,147 $8,478 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iv) 1.3982 1.3624 1.3698 1.3497

(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars per ounce. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars per ounce. (iii) The London Metal Exchange’s price in U.S. dollars per tonne. (iv) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(3) Non-IFRS Measures

Cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash margin (in dollars) is defined by Osisko as revenues less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) is obtained from the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues.



Management uses cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues to evaluate Osisko’s ability to generate positive cash flow from its royalty, stream and other interests. Management and certain investors also use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to evaluate Osisko’s performance relative to peers in the mining industry who present these measures on a similar basis. Cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues are only intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.



A reconciliation of the cash margin (in thousands of dollars and in percentage of revenues) is presented below:

Three months ended

December 31, 2024 Year ended

December 31, 2024 CAD USD CAD USD Revenues $79,324 $56,742 $262,176 $191,157 Less: Cost of sales (excluding depletion) ($ 3,050 ) ($ 2,181 ) ($ 9,250 ) ($ 6,738 ) Cash margin (in dollars) $76,274 $54,561 $252,926 $184,419 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 96.2 % 96.2 % 96.5 % 96.5 %



About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:



Grant Moenting

Vice President, Capital Markets

Tel: (514) 940-0670 x116

Cell: (365) 275-1954

Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com Heather Taylor

Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

Tel: (514) 940-0670 x105

Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com



