The RoyaLand Company Ltd. Outlines Vision for the Design & Development of TheRoyal.Land

Hamilton, Bermuda and Paris, France, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (OTCQB: RLNDF) (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today shared the Company’s vision and outlook for the design and development of TheRoyal.Land. Developed in collaboration with Neosperience, an innovative game designer, TheRoyal.Land intends to redefine the action-adventure genre by offering players an unprecedented interactive experience that blends royal history and futuristic technology into a visually stunning solarpunk utopia.

Set in a universe where the legacies of eight royal families are threatened by a web of conspiracy and manipulation, TheRoyal.Land will offer players an adventure where every action matters and history is shaped by the choices they make. Through a partnership with real-life royal families, TheRoyal.Land is intended to offer an immersive, authentic experience in a game where nobility is defined by action and principles rather than titles alone.

Innovative World Design: Merging History and Futuristic Technology

At the core of TheRoyal.Land lies a visually unique world where centuries of royal heritage seamlessly coexist with the possibilities of a sustainable future. The game’s lead developer and designer, Neosperience, is creating an environment where ancient palaces, castles, and royal estates stand alongside futuristic, eco-conscious technology. The solarpunk aesthetic is a key element, emphasizing a world where tradition and progress do not just coexist but enhance each other.

One prime example of this fusion is the Kingdom of New Turin, the capital of the Italian Kingdom. The once-grand royal palaces have been reimagined as green architectural marvels, where historic stonework supports vertical gardens, solar panels, and sustainable energy systems. This innovative design philosophy extends across all eight kingdoms in TheRoyal.Land, ensuring each region feels distinct yet unified by a shared vision of royal legacy and technological progress. From medieval towers repurposed into modern hubs of innovation to ceremonial chambers integrated with sustainable technology, the game’s environments are designed to be both visually striking and thematically rich.

Cutting-Edge Gameplay Design

TheRoyal.Land introduces a unique approach to action-adventure gameplay that combines intense third-person combat with tactical stealth mechanics. Players will engage in thrilling combat using advanced futuristic weapons and energy shields while also navigating intricate stealth missions. The energy shield system, designed to challenge players’ tactical thinking, requires careful management of resources while contending with similarly shielded enemies. These dynamic encounters create a level of strategic depth where positioning and timing are as important as accuracy.

In addition to combat, TheRoyal.Land emphasizes stealth and infiltration. During stealth missions, players will use F.A.R.I.S., an AI companion, to track enemy movements, identify tactical opportunities, and infiltrate enemy strongholds. F.A.R.I.S. will also provide key strategic assistance in action sequences, ensuring players have the tools to approach each situation creatively. The game’s design will allow players to tailor their strategies, whether that means using environmental distractions to silently take down enemies or engaging in full-scale combat when the stakes are highest.

Every mission in TheRoyal.Land is designed to advance both the story and the player’s relationship with the royal families. From rescuing hostages to preventing terrorist attacks, each sequence is intricately tied to the broader narrative, ensuring that players’ actions have meaningful consequences within the game world.

Expanding the Experience Beyond the Screen

RoyaLand also plans to extend its immersive experience beyond the digital realm through an innovative mobile companion app. This app will encourage players to explore real-world historical sites associated with the royal families featured in the game. Using location-based technology, players will be encouraged to visit castles, palaces, and other landmarks, to earn in-game rewards and unlock exclusive content as they deepen their understanding of royal heritage.

This unique integration of physical and digital exploration is anticipated to create a continuous loop of engagement where players’ real-world journeys enhance their in-game experience, fostering a deeper connection to both the game’s narrative and historical content.

A Vision for the Future: RoyaLand’s Impact on the Gaming Industry

With its visionary design and commitment to cutting-edge technology, TheRoyal.Land is set to reshape the action-adventure genre. The game is designed to combine immersive world-building, innovative gameplay mechanics, and historical depth to create an experience that is as thought-provoking as it is thrilling. The Company believes Neosperience, the studio behind the game’s development, is pushing the boundaries of interactive storytelling and gameplay, ensuring TheRoyal.Land will stand out in an increasingly competitive gaming market.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is proud to bring this project to life, offering players a chance to explore a world where royal history, technological innovation, and sustainable design converge into a truly unique gaming experience.

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “RLNDF.” See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote.



Website: https://theroyaland.net/.



