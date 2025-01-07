Grace Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events January 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRCE) formerly Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST) (Grace Therapeutics or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTx-104, a clinical-stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for intravenous (IV) infusion in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) patients to address significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kohli will participate the following investor and industry networking events during the month of January 2025.

14th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event – (January 13, 2025)

BIO One-on-One Partnering™ – (January 14, 2025)

Mr. Kohli will be presenting and available to meet with investors and potential strategic partners on the dates indicated during these events.

To schedule a meeting, contact Mike Moyer at mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

KOL Event on aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

Grace Therapeutics hosted a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on November 20, 2024. The event featured Abhishek Ray, MD (University Hospitals) and Andrew Webb, PharmD, BCCCP (Massachusetts General Hospital), who discussed the high unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency.

To access the replay, click here .

About aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

aSAH is bleeding over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and the skull, which contains blood vessels that supply the brain. A primary cause of such bleeding is the rupture of an aneurysm. the brain. A primary cause of such bleeding is rupture of an aneurysm. The result is a relatively uncommon type of stroke (aSAH) that accounts for about 5% of all strokes and has an incidence of six per 100,000 person years.

About the Grace Therapeutics Asset Portfolio

GTx-104 is a clinical stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for intravenous (IV) infusion in aSAH patients to address significant unmet medical needs. The unique nanoparticle technology of GTx-104 facilitates aqueous formulation of insoluble nimodipine for a standard peripheral IV infusion.

GTx-104 provides a convenient IV delivery of nimodipine in the Intensive Care Unit potentially eliminating the need for nasogastric tube administration in unconscious or dysphagic patients. Intravenous delivery of GTx-104 also has the potential to lower food effects, drug-to-drug interactions, and eliminate potential dosing errors. Further, GTx-104 has the potential to better manage hypotension in aSAH patients. GTx-104 has been administered in over 150 healthy volunteers and was well tolerated with significantly lower inter- and intra-subject pharmacokinetic variability compared to oral nimodipine. The addressable market in the United States for GTx-104 is estimated to be about $300 million, based on market research.

About Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Acasti, Grace Therapeutics or the Company) is a late-stage biopharma company with drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Grace Therapeutics’ novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Grace Therapeutic’s lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provides seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Grace Therapeutics’ lead clinical asset, GTx-104, is an intravenous infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull.

Forward-Looking Statements

