Cargotec’s restated financial information for 2023 and Q1-Q3 2024, MacGregor will be presented as discontinued operations due to the signed sales agreement

As announced in a stock exchange release on 14 November 2024, Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) has signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business area (“MacGregor”) ("the Transaction"). The closing date of the Transaction is expected to occur by 1 July 2025 at the latest.

Due to the Transaction, Cargotec will report the MacGregor as a part of discontinued operations from the fourth quarter 2024 onwards. Additionally, due to the partial demerger of Cargotec registered on 30 June 2024 ("Demerger"), Cargotec continues to report its former Kalmar business area ("Kalmar") as discontinued operations as announced in a stock exchange release on 8 April 2024.

Under IFRS 5, the result from discontinued operations is reported separately from continuing operations’ income and expenses in the consolidated statement of income. Comparative periods are restated accordingly. The consolidated balance sheet is not restated. The presented discontinued operations include sales and operating expenses directly related to the Kalmar and MacGregor and other income and costs related to continuing operations that are not expected to continue after the Demerger and closing of the Transaction, or would have been avoided without the Demerger or the Transaction. As a result, financial information presented for Cargotec as continuing operations does not fully reflect the past or future profitability of Hiab business on a stand-alone basis.

Cargotec has also updated its segment reporting from the fourth quarter 2024 onwards. The MacGregor segment has been removed. Hence, in Cargotec’s financial statements review 2024, there will be only one reporting segment, Hiab. From first quarter 2025 onwards, the company is planning to have two reporting segments, Equipment and Services.

To provide a basis for comparison, Cargotec publishes its reclassified financial information of continuing operations, discontinued operations, reportable segment and Corporate administration and support functions for all quarters of 2023 and the first three quarters of 2024 separately, as well as for the full year 2023. Corporate administration and support functions now reflect continuing operations. Hiab financial information remains unchanged. Reclassified information for Equipment and Services segments is planned to be published later.

The restated financial information included in this release is unaudited.

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) Hiab business is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 1.8 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.

Quarterly key figures (restated)

MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Continuing operations Orders received 386 348 361 1,095 380 375 311 401 1,466 Service orders received 111 111 109 331 121 106 108 112 447 Order book 770 676 636 636 1,121 1,007 900 799 799 Sales 415 433 388 1,235 432 485 420 450 1,787 Service sales 117 115 112 344 112 113 113 114 452 Service sales, % of sales 28% 27% 29% 28% 26% 23% 27% 25% 25% Eco portfolio sales 115 126 114 354 127 151 129 127 533 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 28% 29% 29% 29% 29% 31% 31% 28% 30% Operating profit 61 63 52 176 53 74 55 38 219 Operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3% Comparable operating profit 61 63 52 176 53 74 55 38 219 Comparable operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3% Profit before taxes 60 63 51 174 47 70 52 36 205 Profit for the period 42 46 40 128 34 52 44 24 153 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.65 0.72 0.62 1.98 0.53 0.81 0.68 0.33 2.35

Consolidated statement of income (restated)

MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Sales 414.5 432.6 387.8 1,235.0 432.1 484.7 419.7 450.0 1,786.5 Cost of goods sold -289.3 -303.3 -272.1 -864.7 -318.1 -348.8 -305.6 -333.8 -1,306.3 Gross profit 125.2 129.3 115.7 370.3 114.0 135.9 114.1 116.3 480.2 Gross profit, % 30.2% 29.9% 29.8% 30.0% 26.4% 28.0% 27.2% 25.8% 26.9% Selling and marketing expenses -22.3 -24.4 -23.1 -69.9 -22.9 -24.3 -23.5 -27.2 -97.8 Research and development expenses -9.3 -10.0 -8.3 -27.6 -6.8 -9.1 -8.1 -10.6 -34.7 Administration expenses -32.4 -33.0 -34.7 -100.2 -31.9 -29.0 -30.0 -40.4 -131.2 Restructuring costs — — — — 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Other operating income 0.3 1.7 2.4 4.4 0.5 1.3 2.3 0.8 4.9 Other operating expenses -0.1 -0.8 -0.1 -0.9 -0.4 -1.2 0.2 -1.0 -2.4 Operating profit 61.3 62.8 52.0 176.1 52.6 73.7 55.0 38.0 219.2 Operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3% Finance income 4.2 3.6 3.2 11.1 1.2 0.6 1.5 2.5 5.8 Finance expenses -5.4 -3.7 -3.9 -13.1 -6.4 -4.1 -4.3 -4.8 -19.6 Profit before taxes 60.1 62.7 51.3 174.1 47.4 70.1 52.3 35.7 205.4 Profit before taxes, % 14.5% 14.5% 13.2% 14.1% 11.0% 14.5% 12.5% 7.9% 11.5% Income taxes -18.2 -16.5 -11.5 -46.3 -13.3 -17.9 -8.7 -12.1 -52.0 Profit for the period, continuing operations 41.9 46.2 39.8 127.8 34.1 52.2 43.6 23.5 153.5 Profit for the period, continuing operations, % 10.1% 10.7% 10.3% 10.4% 7.9% 10.8% 10.4% 5.2% 8.6% Profit for the period, discontinued operations 39.4 1,054.4 5.0 1,098.8 38.5 55.4 63.5 37.8 195.2 Profit for the period 81.2 1,100.6 44.8 1,226.7 72.6 107.7 107.1 61.3 348.7 Profit for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company 81.1 1,100.5 44.6 1,226.2 72.7 107.7 107.2 59.2 346.9 Non-controlling interest 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 2.1 1.8 Total 81.2 1,100.6 44.8 1,226.7 72.6 107.7 107.1 61.3 348.7 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company: Basic earnings per share, EUR Continuing operations 0.65 0.72 0.62 1.98 0.53 0.81 0.68 0.33 2.35 Discontinued operations 0.61 16.40 0.09 17.10 0.60 0.86 0.98 0.59 3.03 Diluted earnings per share, EUR Continuing operations 0.65 0.71 0.61 1.98 0.53 0.81 0.67 0.34 2.35 Discontinued operations 0.61 16.36 0.07 17.05 0.60 0.86 0.98 0.59 3.02

Segment information (restated)

Sales, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 415 433 388 1,235 432 485 420 450 1,787





Sales by geographical area, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 EMEA 201 211 187 599 237 264 203 241 945 Americas 184 195 177 556 164 183 179 176 702 Asia-Pacific 29 27 24 80 31 38 38 33 140 Continuing operations total 415 433 388 1,235 432 485 420 450 1,787





Sales by geographical area, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 EMEA 49% 49% 48% 48% 55% 55% 48% 53% 53% Americas 44% 45% 46% 45% 38% 38% 43% 39% 39% Asia-Pacific 7% 6% 6% 6% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% Continuing operations total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





Operating profit and EBITDA, total, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 68.7 68.8 59.3 196.8 61.4 81.5 61.5 47.8 252.1 Corporate administration and support functions -7.4 -6.0 -7.3 -20.7 -8.8 -7.9 -6.5 -9.8 -33.0 Operating profit 61.3 62.8 52.0 176.1 52.6 73.7 55.0 38.0 219.2 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment* 10.3 10.5 10.8 31.6 9.9 9.8 11.2 9.9 40.8 EBITDA 71.6 73.3 62.8 207.7 62.5 83.5 66.2 47.8 259.9





*Includes the effects of allocating the acquisition cost of businesses Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -2.3 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -3.1 Continuing operations total -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -2.3 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -3.1





Operating profit, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 16.6% 15.9% 15.3% 15.9% 14.2% 16.8% 14.7% 10.6% 14.1% Continuing operations total 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3%





Items affecting comparability, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab — — — — — 0.1 — — 0.1 Corporate administration and support functions — — — — — — — — — Items affecting comparability, total — — — — — 0.1 — — 0.1 Restructuring costs — — — — — 0.1 — — 0.1 Other items affecting comparability — — — — — — — — —





Comparable operating profit, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 68.7 68.7 59.3 196.8 61.4 81.4 61.5 47.8 252.1 Corporate administration and support functions -7.4 -5.9 -7.3 -20.7 -8.8 -7.9 -6.5 -9.8 -33.0 Continuing operations total 61.3 62.8 52.0 176.1 52.6 73.6 55.0 38.0 219.1





Comparable operating profit, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 16.6% 15.9% 15.3% 15.9% 14.2% 16.8% 14.7% 10.6% 14.1% Continuing operations total 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3%





Orders received, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Hiab 386 348 361 1,095 380 375 311 401 1,466





Orders received by geographical area, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 EMEA 179 185 155 518 175 184 166 203 728 Americas 182 138 185 504 180 162 120 169 630 Asia-Pacific 25 26 22 72 25 29 25 29 108 Continuing operations total 386 348 361 1,095 380 375 311 401 1,466





Orders received by geographical area, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 EMEA 46% 53% 43% 47% 46% 49% 53% 51% 50% Americas 47% 40% 51% 46% 47% 43% 39% 42% 43% Asia-Pacific 6% 7% 6% 7% 6% 8% 8% 7% 7% Continuing operations total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





Order book, MEUR 31 Mar 2024 30 Jun 2024 30 Sep 2024 31 Mar 2023 30 Jun 2023 30 Sep 2023 31 Dec 2023 Hiab 770 676 636 1,121 1,007 900 799





Number of employees at the end of period* 31 Mar 2024 30 Jun 2024 30 Sep 2024 31 Mar 2023 30 Jun 2023 30 Sep 2023 31 Dec 2023 Hiab 3,824 3,816 3,806 3,897 3,961 3,972 3,877 Corporate administration and support functions 462 425 428 590 608 610 600 Continuing operations total 4,286 4,241 4,234 4,487 4,569 4,582 4,477





Average number of employees* Q1/24 Q1-Q2/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q1-Q2/23 Q1-Q3/23 2023 Hiab 3,812 3,814 3,806 3,877 3,914 3,929 3,932 Corporate administration and support functions 453 461 447 593 598 602 603 Continuing operations total 4,265 4,274 4,253 4,470 4,512 4,531 4,535

*Comparative numbers of employees have been adjusted to reflect estimated continuing operations. Corporate administration and support functions numbers in 2023 include employees who have moved to discontinued operations during 2024.

Capital expenditure, depreciation and amortisation (restated)

Capital expenditure, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Owned assets Intangible assets 0.3 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Land and buildings 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.9 1.6 Machinery and equipment 3.9 3.6 2.7 10.2 4.3 5.0 4.2 5.3 18.7 Right-of-use assets Land and buildings 4.4 5.6 3.8 13.8 1.3 2.8 2.1 4.8 11.0 Machinery and equipment 2.5 2.5 3.5 8.5 3.2 3.3 3.6 3.7 13.7 Continuing operations total 11.5 11.6 10.4 33.4 9.1 11.2 10.1 14.6 45.1





Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Owned assets Intangible assets 1.4 1.4 1.4 4.2 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 5.8 Land and buildings 0.6 0.6 0.6 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.0 Machinery and equipment 2.6 2.5 2.5 7.6 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.9 10.1 Right-of-use assets Land and buildings 3.0 3.1 3.3 9.5 2.9 2.9 4.1 1.8 11.7 Machinery and equipment 2.7 2.9 3.0 8.5 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.3 11.2 Continuing operations total 10.3 10.5 10.8 31.6 9.9 9.8 11.2 9.9 40.8

Statement of income for the discontinued operations (restated)

MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/24 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 2023 Sales 641.6 608.7 202.5 1,452.8 641.9 715.2 681.9 743.3 2,782.3 Cost of goods sold -490.9 -447.1 -161.3 -1,099.3 -500.9 -549.6 -531.0 -575.8 -2,157.3 Gross profit 150.7 161.6 41.2 353.6 141.1 165.6 150.9 167.5 625.1 Selling and marketing expenses -27.3 -29.8 -7.0 -64.1 -27.8 -29.3 -26.8 -31.7 -115.6 Research and development expenses -13.8 -13.5 -2.2 -29.5 -16.4 -14.0 -14.3 -19.0 -63.6 Administration expenses -40.6 -43.3 -24.2 -108.2 -43.8 -46.4 -34.5 -53.4 -178.2 Restructuring costs -1.5 -29.2 0.4 -30.3 -3.7 -1.8 -2.5 -6.7 -14.8 Other operating income 8.1 15.9 3.0 27.0 9.0 8.6 8.9 8.5 34.9 Other operating expenses -18.1 -26.2 -5.7 -49.9 -8.6 -7.9 0.9 -18.6 -34.3 Share of associated companies' and joint ventures' net result 0.7 1.5 1.0 3.2 1.7 2.1 2.8 4.5 11.1 Operating profit 58.3 37.0 6.5 101.8 51.4 76.8 85.3 51.1 264.6 Finance income 3.0 2.5 -0.3 5.2 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.8 6.2 Finance expenses -6.1 -8.8 -1.9 -16.8 -4.4 -7.3 -4.9 -6.6 -23.2 Profit before taxes of the operations transferred to discontinued operations 55.2 30.7 4.4 90.3 48.3 70.9 82.1 46.3 247.6 Income taxes -15.8 -15.9 0.7 -31.1 -9.8 -15.5 -18.6 -8.5 -52.4 Profit for the period of the operations transferred to discontinued operations 39.4 14.8 5.0 59.2 38.5 55.4 63.5 37.8 195.2 Fair value gain recognised from net assets distributed to the owners — 1,112.7 — 1,112.7 — — — — — Translation differences — -73.1 — -73.1 — — — — — Profit for the period, discontinued operations 39.4 1,054.4 5.0 1,098.8 38.5 55.4 63.5 37.8 195.2 Profit for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company 39.4 1,054.4 5.0 1,098.8 38.5 55.4 63.5 37.8 195.2 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company: Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.61 16.40 0.09 17.10 0.60 0.86 0.98 0.59 3.03 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.61 16.36 0.07 17.05 0.60 0.86 0.98 0.59 3.02

