Magnite and Playwire Partner to Scale High-Impact Ad Formats Through Programmatic Channels

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Playwire, a global technology company specializing in ad monetization for web publishers, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Playwire's Flex Suite creative formats to programmatic buyers exclusively through Magnite.

The collaboration enables advertisers to programmatically access Playwire's suite of high-impact ad formats, including Flex Video, Flex Skin, and Flex Rail, across a wide network of pre-certified publishers. These formats are designed to deliver superior performance through enhanced viewability and engagement while maintaining a seamless user experience.

This partnership directly addresses one of digital advertising's most pressing challenges: the distance between advertisers and publishers in the supply chain. By streamlining the supply chain, the collaboration helps ensure more advertising dollars reach publishers directly, supporting the sustainability of free, ad-supported content while delivering better performance for advertisers.

"This partnership with Magnite represents a significant advancement in bringing high-impact creative formats to programmatic buyers at immediate scale," said Jayson Dubin, CEO of Playwire. "Each site we work with is Flex certified, ensuring that creative units run correctly without formatting issues or collisions. For advertisers, this means access to premium, pre-vetted inventory that delivers better performance than standard IAB units while maintaining the efficiency of programmatic buying."

”Playwire’s custom formats move the industry beyond the traditional banner ad, offering media owners and brands unique edge-to-edge ad experiences to complement their content and campaigns,” said Sean Buckley, CRO at Magnite. “Making these innovative ad formats available with automation will change how buyers perceive programmatic display for the better. We’re proud to be the first SSP working with Playwire to bring these dynamic ad units to more premium publishers and advertisers.”

Playwire's Flex Suite formats include large-format mobile video, custom skin placements, and expandable mobile units that can be upgraded to 100% share-of-voice roadblocks. All formats are designed to be responsive and provide engaging user experiences across devices.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Playwire

Playwire is a global technology company focused on maximizing revenue for digital publishers. The company's revenue amplification platform leverages proprietary technology and advertising relationships to drive superior ad monetization for publishers through high-impact ad formats and revenue optimization tools.

