PetMed Express, Inc. to Participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS), will participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 13-15, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Sandra Campos, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Robyn D’Elia, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and present at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 13, 2025. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of PetMed’s investor relations website at https://investors.petmeds.com.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .

