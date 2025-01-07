Bioventus to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Rob Claypoole, chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, may be accessed on the Investors section of the Bioventus website and will be available until February 15, 2025.

