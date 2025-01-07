Infinera Awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis in Recognition of Sustainability Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it has been awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis, a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings globally, in recognition of Infinera’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Infinera achieved an overall score of 79 across evaluation criteria including Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, ranking in the 98th percentile and top five percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months.

This achievement reflects Infinera’s ongoing investment in reducing the environmental impact of open optical networking equipment manufacturing, distribution, and implementation. In accordance with the Paris Agreement’s goal to keep the earth’s temperature below a 1.5˚ C increase from pre-industrial levels, Infinera has set the goal of an 85 percent reduction in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The company is also committed to reducing its absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25 percent within the same timeframe.

“As the telecommunications industry faces a critical juncture in the fight against climate change and social inequality, we greatly appreciate EcoVadis’ recognition of our unwavering dedication to continuously improving our positive impact in these areas,” said David Heard, CEO at Infinera. “This achievement is the result of our ESG team’s long-term commitment to engaging with partners throughout our value chain and improving processes as we work toward a more connected, equitable, and sustainable future.”

For more information about Infinera’s ESG goals and achievements, visit Infinera Environmental, Social, and Governance.

