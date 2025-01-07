Synchronoss Launches Enhanced Version of Personal Cloud Solution at CES 2025 Purpose-Built for Service Providers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced the launch of the next-generation Synchronoss Personal Cloud™ platform at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Available through AT&T, Verizon, and SoftBank, as well as other carriers globally, Synchronoss Personal Cloud makes it easy for users to store and backup photos, videos, and other digital files between mobile devices and the cloud. The white-label cloud solution now supports over 11 million subscribers worldwide, processing upwards of 50 million photos every day, and managing 230 petabytes of storage.

The new version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud delivers significant enhancements including expanded AI-powered photo editing tools and a significantly improved interface, making the user experience even easier, more engaging and fun.

Synchronoss Personal Cloud is purpose-built for service providers and telecom operators, ensuring the utmost data security and privacy. Unlike third-party over-the-top cloud solutions, Synchronoss Personal Cloud does not monitor user behavior nor integrate ads into the user experience. The cross-platform app supports an array of devices and offers a simple storage and fee structure, putting power into the hands of users on how (and what) they want to backup and protect.

“At Synchronoss, we’re committed to helping users protect and optimize their digital lives,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “With this new version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud, beyond secure storage, we are delivering a platform that empowers subscribers to fully enjoy their digital experiences. The latest enhancements to the platform reaffirm our dedication to innovation and excellence in the cloud market.”

Improved Backup Functionality

For iPhone users, the latest backup enhancements automatically download, backup, and remove original high-resolution photos and videos when iOS Storage Optimization is enabled. This innovative approach ensures content is always up-to-date while maximizing available device storage.

Android users have greater control over their backups with improved folder functionality. Subscribers can now discover and preview third-party app folders directly from the home screen and specify which content to backup.

Enhanced Photo Editing & Optimization

The latest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud elevates the way users interact with their photos. The “Memories” feature now offers customizable slideshows complete with atmospheric soundtracks, creating an immersive experience for users to share their favorite moments.

The AI-powered Genius photo editing suite continues to push creative boundaries with new tools and features. A dedicated “Edited Photos” album makes it easier than ever to access enhanced images, while an expanded range of Genius Styles includes 3D, Sketch, Anime, Art Style, and Color Pop options. Additionally, the photo editor now includes advanced tools such as a Background Remover, Emojis, and Smart Stickers, providing users with endless customization options.

Meet Synchronoss at CES

Schedule a meeting with Synchronoss executives at CES here: https://synchronoss.com/events/#ces2025

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

