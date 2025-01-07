Cytrellis Biosystems launches Updated Next-Generation Skin Removal Treatment ellacor® 2.0, fueled by new leadership and financing

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc., a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions, today announced the launch of the updated ellacor® system, the first and only minimally invasive in-office solution to remove skin, treat wrinkles and rejuvenate skin. The launch of ellacor 2.0 marks a new era of growth and expansion for Cytrellis, fueled by the successful completion of a new financing round and the appointment of Dr. Denise Dajles as President and Chief Executive Officer.

ellacor 2.0 provides dermatologists and plastic surgeons with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related skin changes to help restore youthful beauty. The original ellacor system had a limited release in 2022. As 250 clinicians conducted more than 10,000 procedures, their feedback and insight were collected and studied to identify opportunities to improve the system. As a result, the newly launched ellacor 2.0 provides a simpler procedure technique, a 35% shorter procedure time and better patient outcomes, including significantly improved consistency of results, with 60% reduced time for patient healing and higher patient satisfaction.

“We are excited about the future as Cytrellis enters this new phase of growth,” said John McDonough, Executive Chair of the Board. “With ellacor 2.0 and Denise's leadership, Cytrellis provides an efficacious non-surgical aesthetic treatment option that providers and patients seek. ellacor 2.0 will change the future of non-invasive aesthetic treatments.”

The financing round, which closed in December 2024, was led by existing investors ARCH Venture Partners, Sands Capital, and a large U.S. family office. The newly raised funds will support the growth and expansion of ellacor 2.0 into new accounts, markets and indications.

Dr. Dajles brings 20 years of leadership experience in the medical device and aesthetics industries, with a strong track record of driving innovation, operational excellence, and business growth. Before joining Cytrellis, she served as Chief Technical Officer at Sientra, where she led operations and innovation strategy, and held leadership roles at Establishment Labs. Dr. Dajles holds a Doctor of Engineering from George Washington University, as well as MS and BS degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University.

"I am honored to join Cytrellis at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Dr. Dajles. “ellacor 2.0 is truly a game-changer. The updates to the system are the direct feedback we received from providers and patients, and showcase our commitment to providing patients with safe, effective, and minimally invasive solutions for skin removal and rejuvenation. I’m excited to join the talented Cytrellis team and lead our journey to redefine the aesthetics industry.”

About ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first and only minimally invasive, in-office procedure to remove sagging skin, treat wrinkles and rejuvenate skin. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, this pioneering system works on a micro-scale to target moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face. Developed by Dr. William Austen, Jr, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Burn Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Dr. Rox Anderson, the Lancer Endowed Chair in Dermatology and Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at MGH, Micro-Coring is a proprietary technology that removes skin surface area and stimulates the body’s natural healing process. It uses hollow needles to remove micro-cores of dermal and epidermal tissue without surgery, thermal energy or evidence of scarring. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, the ellacor system with Micro-Coring technology is designed for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information, visit www.ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems



Cytrellis Biosystems is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Cytrellis is the manufacturer of the ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology, a novel, proprietary technology that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Patty Caballero

PSC Consulting

973-348-5055

patty@pscconsulting.net