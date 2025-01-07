Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction Market Outlook to 2033 - Primary Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive databook report covers key market data on the United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within key market segments of Hip Resurfacing, Primary Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement and Revision Hip Replacement.



The United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Hip Reconstruction Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction is segmented as follows:

Hip Resurfacing

Primary Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Hip Replacement

The United Kingdom Hip Reconstruction Market report helps you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Company Coverage:

Stryker Corp

DePuy Synthes Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Hip Reconstruction Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom

3.1 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.3 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



4 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Hip Reconstruction Market

4.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

4.2 DePuy Synthes Inc

4.3 Stryker Corp

4.4 Smith & Nephew Plc

4.5 Medacta Group SA

4.6 Corin Group Ltd

4.7 Limacorporate SpA



5 Hip Reconstruction Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Debt Offerings

6.1.1 Smith & Nephew (Smith+Nephew) Raises USD350 Million in Public Offering of 5.15% Senior Notes Due 2027

6.1.2 Smith & Nephew (Smith+Nephew) Raises USD650 Million in Public Offering of 5.4% Senior Notes Due 2034



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Feb 12, 2024: Smith+Nephew to Attend AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting





