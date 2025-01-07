Smart Cockpit Global Market Development Landscape, with Focus on Taiwanese Market - In-Vehicle Camera Systems Shifting from "Seeing + Imaging" to "Seeing + Recognition"

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cockpit Development Trends and Analysis of Taiwan's Industry Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global development trends in these smart cockpit components, along with Taiwan's industry landscape. It covers core technologies such as display technologies, sensor modules, and ADAS systems, and highlights key suppliers. Furthermore, the report examines their critical roles in enhancing driving safety, user experience, and market competitiveness. It also outlines competitive advantages and future challenges in the smart cockpit sector, providing valuable insights for businesses' strategic planning.
Smart cockpits have emerged as a pivotal trend in the modern automotive industry, with their penetration rate in new vehicles steadily increasing. A smart cockpit incorporates advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs), digital dashboards, Augmented Reality (AR) head-up displays, connected vehicle functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Key Topics Covered:
Global Smart Cockpit Development Trends
- Trend 1: Cockpit Chips Evolving Towards High Customization and Hardware-Software Collaborative Design
- Trend 2: Large-Scale, Multi-Screen Connectivity Technologies Creating Immersive HMIs
- Trend 3: In-Vehicle Camera Systems Shifting from "Seeing + Imaging" to "Seeing + Recognition"
- Trend 4: AR-HUD as the Display Interface for Integrated Cockpit Solutions
- Trend 5: HMI Enhanced by AI Technologies, Creating Intelligent Human-Machine Spaces
Development of the Smart Cockpit Industry in Taiwan
- Taiwan's IVI Subsystem Deployments in Smart Cockpits Providing Complete Solutions
- Display Subsystem
- Sensor Subsystem
- Smart Connected Subsystem
- Domain Controller and Main Control SoCs
- Taiwan's ADAS Subsystems Primarily Focused on the Upstream Sensing Phase
- Upstream Sensing Phase
- Midstream Decision Phase
- Downstream Control Phase
List of Figures
- Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystem Deployment Areas
- Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystems and Major Suppliers
- Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Sensor Deployment and Major Suppliers
- Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Deployment and Major Suppliers
