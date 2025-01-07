Interface Systems Predicts Key Security Trends for 2025

St. Louis, MO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider of security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, has identified key security and technology trends that will shape retail and restaurant security in 2025. As threats evolve and technology accelerates, Interface anticipates a convergence of AI, advanced video analytics, and smarter monitoring solutions to drive more proactive and efficient business security systems.

Growing Sophistication of Retail Crime

Retail burglaries are becoming more sophisticated, with organized theft groups using “imposter” tactics to pose as workers and break into businesses from unprotected spaces. These teams employ cellular jamming to disable alarms, quickly attack on-site video equipment, and exploit weak backup systems. To counter these strategies, businesses must increasingly adopt cloud-based video systems, redundant recording solutions, and active remote monitoring to ensure system resilience and real-time detection.

Expansion of Cloud-Based Video Systems

The adoption of cloud-based video systems is expected to accelerate, driven by their ability to provide scalable, remote monitoring solutions. However, growth will be tempered by challenges surrounding appropriate network bandwidth availability and the cost of high-resolution video storage. Interface foresees steady adoption as technology advances to optimize storage efficiency without compromising video quality.

AI for Life Safety and Deterrence

Video analytics will play an increasingly central role as a detection and deterrence tool. Advances in AI-driven systems will simplify deployment and enable companies to implement more robust remote video monitoring (RVM). This next stage of innovation will focus on integrating video analytics with access control, alarms, and environmental sensors to create cohesive, intelligent security solutions. This will enable organizations to leverage capabilities like automated locking mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access or triggering voice-down messages to deter theft or loitering. However, maintaining a “human in the loop” will be crucial to overseeing AI operations, ensuring sound decision-making in high-stakes situations, and building trust in the technology.

Conversational AI and Automated Interventions

Interface Systems anticipates continued advancements in conversational AI to enhance remote video monitoring. Currently, AI-driven systems can identify “what” to respond to — distinguishing between human motion, vehicle movement, or environmental factors. In 2025, conversational AI will advance to determine “how” to respond, providing highly contextual, automated interventions. For example, AI could customize announcements based on situational details like a vehicle’s description or a suspect’s clothing, increasing the effectiveness of automated responses. Over time, machine learning models will refine these interactions by analyzing outcomes and adapting response parameters to improve deterrence.

“As threats continue to evolve, we anticipate that innovation in AI, video analytics, and cloud-based solutions will empower businesses to stay ahead of security challenges. At Interface, we remain committed to developing and delivering next-generation security technologies that prioritize proactive prevention and operational efficiency,” said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems.

