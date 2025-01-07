Global Mofy Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, January 3rd, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

- Total Revenue of $41.4 million, up 53.8% from the previous year, reflecting record high annual revenue in the Company’s history.

- Gross Profit of $20.8 million and net income of $12.1 million, both reaching historical high, with a robust 50.3% gross margin.

BEIJING, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, with revenue, gross profit, and net income achieving significant year-over-year growth.

The growth trajectory was driven by the continued demand for high-quality digital assets and AI-driven solutions in industries such as film, gaming, advertising, and digital tourism. Additionally, the Company’s investments in technology, innovation, and global expansion have rendered us well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.

“We are proud to report exceptional financial performance for fiscal year 2024, a year in which we achieved significant milestones that strengthen our position in the global digital content industry,” said Haogang Yang, Founder and CEO of Global Mofy. “Our strategic shift towards generative AI driven solutions and the continuous development of high-precision 3D digital assets has allowed us to meet the growing demand for digital content, while driving profitability and positioning the Company for long-term growth. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and deliver more value to our shareholders.”

Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

Total Assets: As of September 30, 2024, Global Mofy’s total assets reached $59.2 million, an increase of 118.3% compared to $27.1 million as of September 30, 2023. This growth reflects the Company’s strong capital utilization, strategic investments in technology and infrastructure, and the successful expansion of its asset base.

Revenue: Revenue for the fiscal year 2024 totaled $41.4 million, an increase of 53.8% from $26.9 million in fiscal year 2023. The revenue growth was primarily driven by the prosperity of the movie and TV industries boomed in China in recent two years and sustained demand for high-quality virtual content, 3D digital assets, and AI-driven solutions across multiple sectors, including entertainment, on-line game industry, and digital tourism.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the fiscal year 2024 increased by 43.2% to $20.8 million, up from $14.5 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin remained strong at 50.3%, reflecting effective cost control measures and a shift toward higher-margin digital asset development services.

Net Income: Net income for fiscal year 2024 was $12.1 million, resulting in a net margin of 29.4%, compared to $6.6 million in fiscal year 2023, also representing an increase by 89%. The increase in net income was driven by higher revenues, improved operational efficiency, and effective cost control.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Basic and diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2024 were $6.37, reflecting a significant 61.2% year-over-year increase from $3.93 in fiscal year 2023. This figure has been adjusted for the effect of the reverse stock split on November 26, 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenditures for fiscal year 2024 totaled $7.5 million, reflecting a 109.8% increase from $3.6 million in fiscal year 2023. These investments primarily focused on expanding the Company’s 3D digital asset library, which encompassed over 100,000 assets by the end of fiscal year 2024, as well as advancing its generative AI solutions. Notably, the development of the Gausspeed platform has made significant progress, positioning the Company to further enhance its capabilities in AI-driven content creation. These technological advancements are crucial for sustaining long-term growth, driving innovation, and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital content sector.

Recent Developments

Expansion of 3D Digital Asset Library: By the end of fiscal year 2024, Global Mofy’s 3D digital asset library encompassed over 100,000 assets. These assets, characterized by high precision and reusability, are now supporting a diverse range of applications in industries such as film, television, advertising, on-line game industry, and digital tourism.

Generative AI Advancements: On April 30, 2024, Global Mofy announced the development of Gausspeed, a generative AI platform for film production and digital content creation. In collaboration with Heartdub and powered by NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA RTX GPUs, Gausspeed integrates with the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud API, enhancing collaboration, improving production efficiency, and enabling real-time scene generation. This platform allows creators to visualize and adjust scenes early in the production process, streamlining workflows and reducing complexity, positioning Global Mofy at the forefront of innovation in the digital entertainment industry.

North American Expansion: On May 22, 2024, Global Mofy expanded its global footprint with the establishment of GMM DISCOVERY LLC in North America. This move strengthens the Company’s presence in one of the world’s largest markets for AI-driven content and 3D asset development and positions the Company to better serve a growing client base in the U.S., while capitalizing on new business opportunities across North America.

Launch of $69 Million Fund with Strategic Partners: On July 2, 2024, Global Mofy announced the launch of a US$69 million investment fund aimed at fostering growth in the AI, digital economy, and entertainment sectors. The fund is being launched in partnership with Yi Zheng Yangzi Culture and Tourism Holding Group Co., Ltd. (“Yangzi”) and Beijing Hengyun International Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Hengyun”). The fund will focus on acquisitions and investments in high-quality projects aligned with Global Mofy’s business strategy. This strategic initiative will strengthen the Company’s position in rapidly expanding sectors, create value for shareholders, and drive long-term growth.

Establishment of Vocational Education Institute: On July 9, 2024, Global Mofy announced the setup of the Century Mofy Vocational Education Institute in Zhejiang, China, to address the growing demand for skilled talents in AI and digital content creation industry. The Institute will offer specialized training in AIGC technology development and the creation of various digital content formats such as images, videos, text, and music.

Private Placement Financing of $2.5 Million: On October 15, 2024, Global Mofy announced it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with certain institutional and accredited investors for a private placement financing of approximately $2.5 million.

Strategic Cooperation with Lianyungang: On October 23, 2024, Global Mofy signed a strategic agreement with Lianyungang’s Haizhou High-Tech District to collaborate on generative AI, digital tourism, and cultural projects. The partnership aims to enhance Lianyungang’s cultural heritage through digital platforms and AI-driven solutions.

MIIT Membership Awarded: On November 12, 2024, Global Mofy was awarded membership in the Industrial Brand Promotion Organization by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). This membership highlights the Company’s leadership in generative AI technology and its commitment to advancing brand competitiveness in the digital content industry.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

GLOBAL MOFY AI LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares) As of September 30, 2024 2023 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 8,068,560 $ 10,437,580 Restricted cash 3,000,000 — Short-term investments — 780,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,254,613 3,286,330 Advances to vendors 5,736,093 2,593,887 Due from related parties 19,665 — Loans receivable – current — 287,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 967,613 507,336 Total current assets $ 19,046,544 17,892,962 Non-current assets Long-term investments 284,998 — Property and equipment, net 13,420 34,431 Intangible assets, net 38,796,262 6,505,792 Operating lease right-of-use assets 660,946 954,771 Loans receivable – non-current — 447,505 Advances to vendors – non-current 261,956 1,020,874 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets, net 127,732 262,986 Total non-current assets 40,145,314 9,226,359 Total assets $ 59,191,858 $ 27,119,321 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank loans $ 5,397,521 $ 2,442,609 Loans from third parties 23,512 22,615 Accounts payable 1,213,114 531,091 Advances from customers 3,837,621 345,838 Due to a related party 50,380 — Tax payable 2,035,653 1,555,059 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 553,696 555,440 Operating lease liabilities – current 270,183 293,040 Total current liabilities $ 13,381,680 5,745,692 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities – non-current 308,575 556,674 Total non-current liabilities 308,575 556,674 Total liabilities $ 13,690,255 6,302,366 Equity: Class A ordinary shares ($0.00003 par value, 30,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,410,001 and 1,728,410 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)* 42 52 Class B Ordinary Shares ($0.00003 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 848,203 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 26 - Additional paid-in capital 27,796,887 16,035,229 Statutory reserves 1,926,547 368,271 Accumulated earnings 15,737,191 5,158,115 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 187,118 (604,182 ) Total Global Mofy AI Limited shareholders’ equity 45,647,811 20,957,485 Non-controlling interests (146,208 ) (140,530 ) Total equity 45,501,603 20,816,955 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,191,858 $ 27,119,321 * Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse stock split on November 26, 2024.







GLOBAL MOFY AI LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares) For the years ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2022 US$ US$ US$ Revenue Revenue from third parties $ 41,360,953 $ 26,889,911 $ 14,540,300 Revenue from related parties — — 2,647,993 Revenue 41,360,953 26,889,911 17,188,293 Cost of revenue (20,556,763 ) (12,357,934 ) (13,072,732 ) Gross profit 20,804,190 14,531,977 4,115,561 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (1,107,215 ) (294,587 ) (153,822 ) General and administrative expenses (5,425,015 ) (3,046,037 ) (1,041,330 ) Research and development expenses (7,448,583 ) (3,546,155 ) (3,207,759 ) Total operating expenses (13,980,813 ) (6,886,779 ) (4,402,911 ) Income (loss) from operations 6,823,377 7,645,198 (287,350 ) Other (expenses) income: Interest income 208,647 41,230 42,948 Interest expenses (195,331 ) (126,206 ) (74,888 ) Issuance costs allocated to warrant liability (823,846 ) — — Change in fair value of warrant liability 6,827,034 — — Other income, net 144,819 89,124 54,049 Total other income, net 6,161,323 4,148 22,109 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,984,700 7,649,346 (265,241 ) Income tax expense (847,448 ) (1,098,087 ) — Net income (loss) 12,137,252 6,551,259 (265,241 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (100 ) (579 ) 1,981 Net income (loss) attributable to Global Mofy AI Limited $ 12,137,352 $ 6,551,838 $ (267,222 ) Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 12,137,252 $ 6,551,259 $ (265,241 ) Foreign currency translation Gain (loss) 785,722 (407,248 ) (198,124 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 12,922,974 6,144,011 (463,365 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (5,678 ) 3,031 2,304 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Global Mofy AI Limited $ 12,928,652 $ 6,140,980 $ (465,669 ) Earnings (loss) per Class A ordinary share – Basic and diluted* $ 6.37 $ 3.93 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding – Basic and diluted* 1,798,850 1,668,083 1,562,766 Earnings per Class B ordinary share – Basic and diluted* $ 6.37 $ - $ - Weighted average Class B ordinary shares outstanding – Basic and diluted* 106,605 - -



