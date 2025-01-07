Vimeo Appoints Javier Ortega Estrada as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the appointment of Javier Ortega Estrada as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ortega Estrada, who leads global sales and revenue, will work across the company to ensure positive customer experiences in Vimeo’s continued mission of retaining Vimeo users which will translate to increased revenue streams.

“Over the past year,Vimeo has expanded its leadership team to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are excited to have Javier join as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “Javier’s extensive experience in leading global go-to-market teams, in creating world class customer success, and in building lasting customer relationships will help us take Vimeo to the next level.”

Javier has over a decade of experience managing and working closely with diverse revenue teams like sales, growth (PLG), marketing, customer success, account management and more. Most recently, Ortega Estrada was Chief Revenue Officer at Veriff, an AI-powered identity verification platform for fraud prevention, where he led the company’s go-to-market strategy, and oversaw global revenue and marketing organizations. He also previously held roles as Chief Sales Officer at Hopin, Head of Sales - Americas at Dropbox, and Senior Strategy Consultant at Capgemini Invent.

“Revenue generation is a reflection of the customer experience, and, as a longtime fan of the Vimeo brand, I’m excited to join the team helping our customers and creators shape the future of video,” said Ortega Estrada. “With the exponential growth of multimedia content and Vimeo’s technology in just the last few years, we have a prime opportunity to unlock new means of customer engagement and help brands and professional creators communicate their stories.”

