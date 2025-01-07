National Nonprofit Wreaths Across America Announces New Theme for 2025

Columbia Falls, Maine, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA), the national nonprofit whose year-long mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom, proudly announces its theme for 2025: “Keep Moving Forward.”

Each year, millions of volunteers and patriots gather in local, state, and national cemeteries across all 50 states and abroad to pay tribute to our nation’s service members and their families. This year’s theme was inspired by the last words of Captain Joshua Byers, United States Army, KIA, in Fallujah, Iraq, July 23, 2003.

In 2024, we learned about ten bouquets that make up a veteran’s wreath. WAA believes these ten attributes or characteristics define our nation’s servicemembers – a symbol of honor, respect and victory. This poem was initially written by the organization’s founder, Morrill Worcester, for Mary and Lloyd Byers, Gold Star parents of Capt. Byers. It is only fitting that the theme for 2025 should reflect this same spirit, a call to action for our volunteers and supporters in the communities they serve.

Joshua Byers was the Company Commander of Fox Troop in the 2/3ACR service in Iraq in 2003 when an IED struck his Humvee. As the smoke filled the air, Josh gave his driver a last command: “…keep moving forward.” Though Josh didn’t make it home, this command saved lives and became a battle cry for his unit and family.

“There will always be challenges to overcome as individuals, communities and a country, but we must keep moving forward together,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “This year, we will share not only the Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward.”

In 2024, over three million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 4,909 participating locations worldwide. Wreaths Across America volunteers tirelessly work year-round to Remember, Honor, and Teach, with each name spoken out loud in grateful acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by our veterans for our freedoms.

Follow the impactful stories of volunteers and supporters living with purpose throughout the year using the hashtag #KeepMovingForward. Then, tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, or listen at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. Mary and Lloyd Byers will join Karen Worcester on her weekly radio program “Mission Matters,” this Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 am and 7 pm ET. If you miss it, you can listen anytime on the Wreaths Radio SoundCloud page.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This free event is open to all, and the organization encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearling mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December in communities in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.



