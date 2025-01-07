Metal-organic Frameworks Global Market Report 2025: Metal-Organic Framework Industry Poised for 15.6% CAGR Through 2029, Bolstered by Carbon Capture Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market was valued at USD 459.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 949.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.60%.
This report provides a qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the global market for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The study uses 2023 as the base year, while providing revenue forecasts for 2024 to 2029 (USD thousands). The report segments and analyzes the market by metal, application, shape, composition and region. Regions are sub-segmented by key countries.
The segments consist of:
- Metal: Zinc, copper, zirconium, aluminum and others.
- Application: Chemical/petrochemical/environment, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences and others.
- Shape: Particles/granules, pellets, monoliths, thin films.
- Composition: Non-composite, composite/derivatives.
- Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).
Report Scope:
- 65 data tables and 45 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)
- Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates of actual market size and revenue forecast for the MOFs market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on metal type, shape, application, composition, and region
- Description of metal-organic frameworks, focusing on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications
- Information on the fabrication processes for these organic-inorganic materials, and discussion of major manufacturing and technical issues
- Coverage of the factors impacting market growth, trends and opportunities in major regions and technological innovations of the industry
- Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies
- A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry
- Profiles of the leading market participants, including BASF, Baker Hughes Co., CD Bioparticles, novoMOF, and Promethean Particles Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$459.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$949.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Definition
- Market Background
- Advantages of MOFs
- Types of MOFs
- Fabrication/Synthesis Process of MOFs
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- MOF Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Carbon Capture Technologies
- Environmental Concerns
- Demand for Energy Storage Materials
- Market Restraints
- Toxicity Concerns
- Instability Issues
- Market Challenges
- High Prices
- Market Opportunities
- Demand for Sustainable Hydrogen Storage
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Trends in Technologies and Materials
- CALF-20 for CO2 Capture
- CO2 Capture from Hot Exhaust
- First MOF-based CCS Trial
- Computer-aided Design to Accelerate Product Development
- AI and ChatBots
- Dataset to Accelerate Research on Direct Air Capture
- Computational Approach to Designing MOFs
- Adsorbing Carbon Dioxide
- List of Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Metal
- Zinc
- Copper
- Zirconium
- Aluminum
- Other Metals
- Market Analysis by Application
- Chemical/Petrochemical/Environment
- Energy
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Shape
- Particles/Granules
- Pellets
- Monoliths
- Thin Films
- Market Analysis by Composition
- Non-composite
- Derivatives and Composites
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Competitive Landscape Positioning
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Metal-Organic Frameworks Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Issues in the MOF Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- Acsynam
- Atomis Inc.
- Baker Hughes Co.
- BASF
- CD Bioparticles
- Framergy Inc.
- Immaterial
- Mofapps
- Nanoshel LLC.
- Numat Technologies Inc.
- Nanochemazone
- Nanorh
- Novomof
- Profmof
- Promethean Particles
