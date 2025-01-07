Quris-AI's Bio-AI Platform Integrated by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for Preclinical Small Molecule Drug Safety Evaluation

BOSTON and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quris-AI , an artificial intelligence (AI) innovator disrupting the pharmaceutical arena, today announced that Merck KGaA , Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has adopted Quris’ Bio-AI clinical prediction platform as part of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s drug development pipeline.

Selected preclinical small molecule candidates will now be tested through the Quris-AI platform prior to initiating clinical trials. This follows a successful two-year validation study with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in which Quris-AI delivered a significantly higher accuracy in detecting drug-induced liver injury (DILI) compared to existing safety prediction approaches, potentially reducing reliance on animal testing.

“This collaboration is a pivotal achievement for Quris-AI, providing important validation of the value that its platform brings to drug discovery,” said Prof. Robert S. Langer, Moderna Co-Founder and Former Chairman of the FDA Science Board, who currently serves on the Quris-AI Scientific Advisory Board. “Quris-AI is broadly recognized as a leader in harnessing AI to revolutionize drug development and is uniquely positioned to address the FDA Modernization Acts 2.0 and now 3.0, which push to use AI, organ-on-chip, and other advanced technologies to replace antiquated animal testing.”

“Thanks to technology breakthroughs, we can confirm the viability and safety of drug candidates well before they reach the clinical testing phase, reducing unnecessary risks and focusing resources, time, and budget on the drugs with the most potential,” said Dr. Isaac Bentwich, CEO of Quris-AI. “In our mission to get safe, effective drugs to patients faster, we are working hand-in-hand with leaders across the global pharmaceutical industry to drive the next era of AI-based drug discovery, development, and safety.”

Quris-AI’s drug safety prediction platform integrates advanced AI, machine learning, generative models, patient-on-chip technology, and proprietary data to predict potential drug- induced toxicities better. It is expected to improve safety predictions, speed up time to market, and ultimately enhance success rates.

Watch this video for perspective on Quris-AI’s ability to accelerate time-to-market dramatically and cut drug development costs while avoiding the potentially harmful pitfalls of traditional animal testing.

ABOUT QURIS-AI

Quris-AI, the world’s first Bio-AI clinical prediction platform, ensures the safety of new drugs. The company is revolutionizing the drug development process, pioneering clinical trials on chips – testing thousands of novel drug candidates on hundreds of miniaturized “patients-on-a-chip.” Its fully automated, self-training AI platform accurately predicts clinical safety and efficacy for novel drugs faster and more cost-effectively than ever before – all while minimizing animal testing. Dual-headquartered in Boston and Israel and backed by strategic biotech and big data investors, Quris-AI is led by a proven team of AI and medical research powerhouses.

For more information, visit www.quris.ai.

Media Contact:

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for Quris-AI

1.610.639.5644

erica@connexacommunications.com