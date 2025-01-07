Deep Water Point & Associates CEO, Brooke Smith, Named to PSC Board of Directors

McLean, VA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA), a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm and portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brooke Smith, has been named as a Professional Services Council (PSC) 2025 Board of Directors member. Smith is one of 10 new and 20 returning Board members elected to serve a three-year term, effective January 1, 2025.

In this role, Smith will lend his proven leadership abilities and extensive expertise in market growth, profit and loss, mergers and acquisitions, and more to support PSC’s goal of building a fair and competitive federal contracting marketplace. The Board is also responsible for policy oversight and setting the association’s overall direction.

“It is a true honor to be elected to the PSC Board, and not a responsibility I take lightly,” said Smith. “The heartbeat behind our work at Deep Water Point & Associates has always been to help accelerate our clients’ growth in the federal marketplace while also advancing the mission of government. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to strengthen our impact on the government contracting community and collaborate with PSC to achieve its mission of building a diverse and thriving market.”

PSC is the leading trade association and voice for the government contracting community, with more than 400 small, medium, and large member companies supporting federal agency missions. PSC helps shape public policy, leads strategic coalitions, and works to build consensus between government and industry, while employing hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.

About Deep Water Point & Associates

Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets. For more information, visit dwpassociates.com.





###