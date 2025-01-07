Pensa Systems Partners with Databricks to Bring Scalable Retail Shelf AI to Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems , a leading innovator in AI transformation of retail, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to offer its Vision AI solution on the Databricks Marketplace.

With its broad portfolio for headquarters planning and in-store execution, Pensa is the industry’s first scalable answer for retailers, brand manufacturers and their agents to digitize all aspects of the physical shelf and item availability. Pensa’s Vision AI enables its customers to reduce stockouts and boost revenues by signaling real-time actions for the store shelf at a fraction of the cost and complexity of other solutions.

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI powered by Delta Sharing. It enables customers to access a vast array of data and AI products, including Pensa’s Vision AI integrated with existing mobile devices and existing workforce applications with no change of process or need for new in-store infrastructure. Pensa is powered by patented motion-based computer vision and AI that delivers significant speed and accuracy improvements over traditional barcode and manual scanning as well as over other vision AI solutions. See Pensa highlighted at the recent Databricks Data + AI Summit here .

Pensa has a large and growing Pensa Network of affiliates and relationships with suppliers and partners. Data is available for any retail channels and product categories. Pensa software can be licensed for use by existing retail, brand manufacturers and third-party workforces.

With this integration into the Databricks Marketplace and Delta Sharing protocol, all Pensa unique AI data capture and analytics can be combined with other retail and brand manufacturer systems and sources of data. Leveraging this integration, brands and retailers can streamline execution and compliance of in-store activities and shelf planning natively within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

“We are pleased to bring together the power of Pensa and Databricks,” said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems. “Integrating Pensa Vision AI into the Delta Sharing data fabric gives retailers and brands an immediate business case to streamline in-store efficiency, improve product availability, and make insightful supply chain decisions.”

“As more retailers and CPGs look to build data intelligence, they are looking to address the industry blind spot of the reality of the store shelf,” said Rob Saker, Global VP of Retail, Manufacturing and Communications Go-to-market at Databricks. “We are thrilled to integrate Pensa Vision AI into the Databricks Marketplace. This partnership will help our customers unlock the true potential and power of their data while benefiting from the underlying scalability, security, and governance of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”

For more information about just how different Pensa is from traditional shelf scanning and image recognition solutions, check out this video short or visit pensasystems.com .

If attending the National Retail Federation 2025 show, visit Pensa at the Databricks booth #6621 or the Pensa booth #8141 in the Innovators Showcase.