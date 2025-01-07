Counterpart Health Deploys Counterpart Assistant with Leading Accountable Care Organization

WILLMINGTON, Del., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), an AI-powered physician enablement platform, today announced it has successfully deployed its Counterpart Assistant technology within Duke Connected Care (DCC), a recognized leader in accountable care and part of the prestigious Duke University Health System. Counterpart is a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover Health”).

Based in Durham, North Carolina, DCC is a physician-led accountable care organization and integral component of one of the nation’s top academic medical centers, Duke University Health System, known for its groundbreaking research, world-class medical education, and exceptional patient care. As a premier provider of healthcare services, DCC encompasses a broad network of physicians and facilities focused on value-based healthcare.

Following a successful implementation, primary care physicians across DCC’s network of non-employed physicians now have access to Counterpart Health's technology to enable advanced decision support at the point of care. Leveraging Counterpart Assistant, a cloud-based AI platform designed to seamlessly integrate with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems, clinicians receive real-time, actionable insights to help improve chronic disease management and enhance patient outcomes while maintaining their established workflows.

“DCC supports Duke Health’s strategies of delivering exceptional health outcomes and cost- effective health care in a way that fully engages patients and their loved ones with dignity and compassion,” said John Yeatts, MD, MPH, and Executive Director of DCC. “One of our goals is to unify and optimize performance across our disparate network of non-employed community practices. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, we are empowering our physicians with actionable insights and driving improved health outcomes.”

Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health, added, “Duke Connected Care’s reputation as a global leader in academic medicine and healthcare innovation makes this partnership especially meaningful. Our technology is purpose-built to support clinicians by delivering personalized, data-driven insights, and we’re excited to see the transformative impact it is already having across Duke’s broad and diverse network of clinicians.”

Dr. Francis Aniekwensi, a Henderson, NC-based family physician who participates in DCC’s Accountable Care Organization (ACO) stated, "I think you guys are doing a great job reducing the burden on PCPs. Especially bringing data we don't have as a small rural practice. We can't afford a fancy EHR where we might be able to get some of that automatically. The better data we have, the better job we can do of taking care of our patients.”

For more information about Counterpart Health’s AI-powered solutions and their role in transforming healthcare delivery, visit www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Clinical Quality and Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

About Duke Connected Care

Duke Connected Care (DCC) is a community-based, physician-led network of providers that aims to improve the quality of healthcare while addressing the national challenge of rising healthcare costs. DCC is a clinically-integrated network (CIN) and Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) supporting 2,200 providers and 200,000 patients in partnership with Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial payors.

