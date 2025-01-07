Vontier’s Driivz extends its offering to provide Call Center and Network Operation Center (NOC) Services

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio and a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced a new service offering to provide an end-to-end solution for Level 1 (L1) and Level 2 (L2) support services for EV charge point operators. The solution, which comes as the EV charging industry experiences a clear need for improved performance and customer care globally, is enabled by partnership with Konect and Teletrac Navman Connected Services that provides monitoring and contact center services for over 330k assets already (both Vontier companies).

The internationally located call center will provide a 24/7/365 follow-the-sun support center in cases in which charger issues or malfunctions cannot be resolved remotely and automatically by the Driivz EV charging management platform. It will also provide a support line with over 30 languages available across key markets in North America, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Experienced customer support teams - with over 150 highly trained agents - will troubleshoot common problems such as payment and refund issues, charging malfunctions, power supply and connector issues, as well as performing remote system resets to return charge points to operationality again. In providing omnichannel service, the support agents will also be able to advise drivers on charger costs per kilowatt-hour.

This offering comes as new research and regulations across international markets point to the necessity of improvements in performance and care for charge point operators. Recently, the Harvard Business School released a study showing that charging stations in the U.S. have an average reliability score of only 78%, meaning that one-in-five stations don’t work. In the U.K., the new Public Charge Point Regulations , effective in November 2024, state that all public charge point operators must offer a 24/7 customer help line to support growing demand for improved customer charging experiences.

Additionally, Driivz offers Level 2 charging support via Konect’s Network Operations Center, which includes 24/7 proactive monitoring of charging sites, and remote handling of charger issues, allowing the NOC team to track, manage and resolve issues at charge point sites.

“This service offering demonstrates our commitment to the business success of charge point operators worldwide,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of EVolve. “The solution promotes driver satisfaction and retention with a rapidly deployed, turn-key call center and NOC solutions. Drivers seeking assistance will be met with a single point of contact and full transparency - getting them charged and on the road with minimal delays or hassle. Driivz’s EV charging and energy management platform along with the new service offering will ensure network availability, reliability and stability.”



Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in 32 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, Kople, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages more than a hundred thousand public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/