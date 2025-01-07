A. Duie Pyle Grows Northeast Presence with New Facility Opening in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of a new facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, further expanding its Northeast network. The opening of this latest facility marks the company's first expansion in 2025, and Pyle now has 31 facilities total, reaffirming its position as the leading supply chain solutions provider in the region.

Located at 475 Terminal St., Camp Hill, PA 17011, the facility will extend customer access to Pyle’s LTL services and includes 85 LTL service center doors situated on 11 acres. The service center is currently undergoing a complete refresh, including all offices, dock area and fleet maintenance facilities. The new facility is strategically positioned off I-83 and US-11 to efficiently service Pyle’s customer base in the Northeast. Upon its opening, the facility added 35 drivers, 18 dock workers, five fleet technicians and six leaders, creating a total of 64 new jobs and boosting the local economy. By the end of 2025, Camp Hill is projected to have over 150 employees as Pyle continues to optimize its terminal network to support new business growth.

"Opening a facility in Camp Hill strengthens our significant footprint in the Northeast, allowing us to maintain our commitment to delivering top-tier service and solutions," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "With increased operational capacity in the region, we are well-positioned to meet evolving customer demands, drive local economic growth and create new opportunities for the community and the Pyle team."

Pyle was founded in Pennsylvania more than a century ago, and this latest expansion shows how the company is committed to further growth across its home state. With current market conditions emphasizing the need for efficient service and adaptability to evolving trends as the demand for rapid delivery grows, expanding facilities in strategic areas of the Northeast is paramount for Pyle's operations. Taking a proactive approach enables Pyle to stay ahead in the competitive landscape and continue offering award-winning service to its customers.

