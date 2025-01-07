IT Operations Analytics Market Exhibits Strong Growth Driven by Advancements in Cloud, Predictive, and Behavior Analytics | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Operations Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The IT Operations Analytics Market was valued at USD 22.30 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 347.38 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.73% from 2024 to 2032.”

Robust Growth in IT Operations Analytics Driven by Advanced Technologies

The IT Operations Analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of IT environments and the rising need for organizations to optimize operations across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into ITOA solutions allows for predictive analytics, minimizing downtime and improving productivity. Industries like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting ITOA to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

With data volumes growing rapidly, driven by trends like 5G, IoT, and edge computing, the demand for advanced analytics tools is set to surge. Companies such as Dell Technologies and Hitachi Vantara are innovating with scalable, AI-powered solutions to meet these needs. As digital transformation accelerates, small and medium enterprises are expected to adopt cost-effective ITOA solutions, further fueling market growth.





Get a Sample Report of IT Operations Analytics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3253

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cisco (Cisco Prime Infrastructure, Cisco AppDynamics)

Broadcom (DX Operational Intelligence, AIOps from Broadcom)

IBM (IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, IBM Tivoli Monitoring)

Oracle (Oracle Management Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Manager)

Microsoft (Azure Monitor, System Center Operations Manager)

OpenText (OpenText Operations Bridge, OpenText Business Value Dashboard)

Hitachi (Hitachi Ops Center, Hitachi IT Operations Director)

Dynatrace (Dynatrace OneAgent, Dynatrace Smartscape)

SolarWinds (SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor, SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor)

BMC Software (BMC Helix Operations Management, BMC TrueSight Operations Management)

NetApp (NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp OnCommand Insight)

Elastic (Elastic Observability, Elastic APM)

Nexthink (Nexthink Experience, Nexthink Act)

HCL Technologies (HCL DRYiCE iObserve, HCL DRYiCE iControl)

New Relic (New Relic One, New Relic APM)

ServiceNow (ServiceNow IT Operations Management, ServiceNow Predictive AIOps)

Dell Technologies (Dell EMC OpenManage, Dell CloudIQ)

HPE (HPE InfoSight, HPE OneView)

Cloud Software Group (Citrix Application Delivery Management, NetScaler MAS)

Veritas Technologies (Veritas APTARE IT Analytics, Veritas Predictive Insights)

BigPanda (BigPanda Autonomous Operations Platform, BigPanda Incident Management)

ExtraHop Networks (ExtraHop Reveal(x), ExtraHop Performance Platform)

Squadcast (Squadcast Incident Management, Squadcast SRE Platform)

ScienceLogic (ScienceLogic SL1 Platform, ScienceLogic AIOps)

Apica (Apica Synthetic Monitoring, Apica Load Testing)

Diamanti (Diamanti Spektra, Diamanti D20)

MCG (MCG IT Operations Analytics Platform, MCG Service Assurance)

Evolven (Evolven Change Analytics, Evolven Configuration Analytics)

XPLG (XPLG Log Analysis Platform, XPLG Log Management)

HEAL Software (HEAL Predictive Diagnosis, HEAL Anomaly Detection)

Sumo Logic (Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform, Sumo Logic Log Management)

Devo (Devo Data Analytics Platform, Devo Security Operations)

meshIQ (meshIQ Monitoring, meshIQ Analytics)

IT Operations Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 22.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 347.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 35.73% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Complexity of IT Environments Due to Hybrid Cloud, Distributed Systems, and Multi-Platform Architectures



• Technological Advancements and Expanding Vendor Solutions Fueling IT Operations Analytics Growth

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on IT Operations Analytics Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3253

Predictive Analytics Leads, While Behavior Analytics Shows Fastest Growth

In 2023, Predictive Analytics led the IT Operations Analytics market, capturing around 37% of the revenue share. By using advanced algorithms and machine learning, this segment helps organizations forecast potential IT disruptions such as system failures and performance bottlenecks. The ability to anticipate resource demands and proactively manage IT environments enhances operational efficiency and minimizes downtime, driving significant demand for these solutions.

The Behavior Analytics segment is expected to see the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 35.21% from 2024 to 2032. This rise is driven by the need to detect anomalies in user behavior that may indicate security threats or inefficiencies. As businesses prioritize security and optimization, behavior analytics tools that analyze user interactions and system patterns are becoming vital for protecting IT infrastructures and improving overall performance.

Asset Performance Management Leads, While Network Management Grows Rapidly

In 2023, Asset Performance Management segment held the largest revenue share in the IT Operations Analytics market, accounting for about 34%. APM’s ability to optimize asset performance through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics has driven its adoption across sectors like manufacturing, energy, and transportation. This helps reduce equipment failures and operational costs, contributing to its market dominance.

The Network Management segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 35.21% from 2024 to 2032. As IT environments become more complex with hybrid and IoT systems, the need for efficient network monitoring and optimization is rising. Network management solutions are essential for ensuring connectivity, reducing downtime, and supporting businesses’ digital transformation efforts.

Cloud Segment Leads IT Operations Analytics Market and Shows Strong Growth Potential

The Cloud segment led the IT Operations Analytics market in 2023, accounting for approximately 73% of the revenue share, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 36.63% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructures, offering businesses scalability, flexibility, and cost savings in managing IT operations. As more companies shift to cloud environments, the demand for analytics solutions that optimize performance, enhance reliability, and minimize downtime is rising. Cloud-based analytics also provide real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved workflows, boosting operational efficiency.

IT Operations Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

Root Cause Analytics

Behavior Analytics

By Application

Asset Performance Management

Network Management

Security Management

Log Management

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By End Use

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3253

North America Leads IT Operations Analytics Market, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the IT Operations Analytics market, accounting for approximately 40% of revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region’s robust technological infrastructure, high adoption of advanced IT solutions, and the presence of major industry players. The growing demand across sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing is driving increased adoption to optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve performance.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 37.94% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid digital transformation and increased investments in IT infrastructure are fueling growth, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan. The rise of cloud adoption, IoT, and smart technologies is boosting demand for advanced analytics solutions, positioning Asia Pacific as a key growth driver in the market.

Key Developments in IT Operations Analytics Market

IBM and Telefónica Tech partnered in 2024 to create AI, analytics, and data management solutions using the SHARK.X hybrid cloud platform.

Oracle launched AI-driven features for Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence in 2024, enhancing applications for Human Capital Management and Supply Chain Management.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IT Operations Analytics Market Segmentation, by Type

8. IT Operations Analytics Market Segmentation, by Application

9. IT Operations Analytics Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. IT Operations Analytics Market Segmentation, by Deployment

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/it-operations-analytics-market-3253

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

SNS Insider

SNS Insider is a market research company that delivers evidence based strategies for clients seeking growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.