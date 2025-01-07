Bioxytran Announces Government Interest After Initial BARDA Techwatch Light Meeting

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat viral diseases, fibrosis, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease, announced a well-attended Techwatch Light meeting hosted by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to introduce the company to the government, and help facilitate and direct the Company’s approach toward finding programs within the government capable of funding its development initiatives.

Bioxytran presented four key Areas of Interest (AOI): an influenza antiviral, immune modulators for lung repair, solutions for uncontrolled hemorrhaging, and a versatile strategic therapeutic. The Company also highlighted the potential impact of their drugs and technology on BARDA's areas of interest. A group of over 65 BARDA personnel and department heads gathered for an introductory virtual meeting that included representatives from Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), National Institute of Health (NIH), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and Department of Defense (DoD).

Bioxytran made compelling arguments of its technology and highlighted its readiness levels. The BARDA Techwatch Light team provided valuable feedback and guidance on a number of programs that the company has the potential to qualify for. All BARDA programs have minimum requirements and department heads and BIXT discussed and clarified the stage of development and the supporting data needed for qualification of their specific programs. The bulk of the discussion centered on an influenza antiviral and the Universal Oxygen Carrier.

“The meeting marks a significant step forward for Bioxytran as we continue to develop and refine our platform technologies,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “With the support and expertise of BARDA Techwatch Light, Bioxytran is well-positioned to sketch out a path to achieve its goals of clinical trial development and make a meaningful impact on the commercialization of its drugs.”

“The meeting also served as a validation of the different platform technologies that we possess. The agency host went out of his way to make sure we connected with the interested parties. Right now, we have a lot of follow up work, and I hope investors can appreciate that the doctors, scientists, and researchers on the virtual meeting embraced our achievements and seemed enthusiastic with our approach. Throughout this past year, we have been diligently preparing our presentation materials for meetings like this one. We view this as a springboard for future discussions that can evolve into proposals and ultimately secure funding on a scale that will vastly surpass our current market capitalization.”

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a library of novel complex carbohydrate structures using artificial intelligence software that interprets the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance imaging of druggable targets like the galectin fold to create a rational drug design. The leading drug candidates vetted by in vitro testing, are capable of neutralizing viruses. The peer-reviewed discovery of the galectin fold located on the spike proteins of viruses such as COVID-19, RSV, and H1N1 demonstrate there exists a conserved region on the spike in which Bioxytran’s molecules achieve virus neutralization. The extent of the carbohydrate structure’s ability to neutralize untested viruses is unknown just like the initial discovery of antibiotics last century and its ability to treat a broad spectrum of bacterial infections. Applications of this platform technology extend to the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Michael Sheikh

509-991-0245

mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.