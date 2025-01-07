Renovaro Appoints Nathen Fuentes as Chief Financial Officer

Senior Biotechnology and Specialty Healthcare Financial Executive Brings Extensive Experience in Leading Acquisition and Organic Growth Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Nathen Fuentes, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer effective January 2, 2025, replacing interim CFO Simon Tarsh.

Nathen Fuentes comes to Renovaro as a senior biotechnology and specialty healthcare financial executive with a depth and breadth of functional and industry experiences based upon progressively senior strategic, operational and financial leadership roles. Mr. Fuentes has experience leading acquisition and organic growth initiatives within highly levered environments while managing investor relations, human resources, finance, accounting, and revenue cycle functions. Prior to joining Renovaro he served as Chief Financial Officer at Telomir Pharmaceuticals, an emerging leader in age-reversal science. Previously, Mr. Fuentes worked for mid-market private equity sponsored companies within the specialty healthcare industry, serving as Chief Financial Officer of Emergence Health Holdings, Divergent Dental Group, Family First Homecare and Dermatology Medical Partners. He also served as the Controller of Glytec, as an Experienced Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and held various managerial positions with homebuilding companies prior to his experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Fuentes earned his Bachelor of Science in marketing from the University of Florida and his Master of Science in accounting from Fairfield University. Mr. Fuentes is a Certified Public Accountant.

David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro, commented, “We welcome Nathen to the position and are honored to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set serve as our CFO. Nathen brings a dedicated work ethic as well as a proven and concentrated experience in the biotechnology and healthcare industries. We believe his experience will be instrumental as we focus on revolutionizing healthcare by combining advanced diagnostic and personalized immunotherapy for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery.”

Mr. Fuentes added, “I am excited to be appointed as CFO as we prepare Renovaro to realize its potential to offer cancer patients early diagnosis, a treatment protocol, and recurrence monitoring. I look forward to working with David, the senior leadership team, and our finance team as we continue to execute on our strategic and financial priorities and our commitments to all shareholders.”

About Renovaro

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube. For more information visit renovarogroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

