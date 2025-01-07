Verizon shatters speed barriers with 5.5 Gbps breakthrough

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When customers choose Verizon—they're not just choosing a network, but a future-ready partner. In anticipation of the evolving landscape of mobile consumption, where video calls are replacing traditional voice calls, streaming dominates entertainment, gaming has moved to the cloud, and factories are running their operations on 5G private networks, Verizon engineers are pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. Using carrier aggregation and Verizon’s 5G virtualized technology, engineers recently achieved 5.5 Gbps download speeds. That’s the equivalent of downloading 266 Taylor Swift albums a minute or streaming 3,056 Hulu episodes per hour.

“Customers expect the gold standard from Verizon and we work every day to do even better for them,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. “Our goal is to provide cutting-edge solutions our customers need to thrive in today’s changing world. We will continue to push the boundaries of our technology and drive innovation in our industry so our customers know they are always a step ahead of what’s next simply by being a Verizon customer.”

Verizon, along with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and MediaTek, demonstrated 5G speeds of 5.5 gigabits per second in a 5G lab environment. Using carrier aggregation, a technology that combines multiple channels of both FDD and TDD spectrum bands to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network, the companies combined six separate channels of sub 6 GHz spectrum to achieve this multi-gigabit speed in the downlink.

The need for continued acceleration of enhancements on mobile networks has never been more evident. Mobile data traffic is expected to grow more than fourfold by 2030, reaching over 5,400 exabytes, and customers are doing more on mobile networks than ever before. By driving technological advancements, Verizon engineers are addressing the evolving needs of consumers and business customers as mobile connectivity evolves to power every aspect of their lives.

About this trial

This recent proof of concept was conducted in a lab and aggregated 350 MHz of PCS, 850 MHz, AWS, CBRS and C-band spectrum. Using Samsung’s virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution and MediaTek’s next-gen connectivity platform featuring 6CC technology, the trial ran 5G data through Samsung’s 5G Standalone core, and demonstrated how the next generation of devices with this evolving technology will enable new use cases and drive innovation in mobility.

Virtualization is essential in next-generation network evolution that delivers higher speeds and lower latency. Using virtualization in the RAN allows Verizon to effectively manage its network and rapidly accommodate its customers’ varying needs by offering greater flexibility in resource allocation and enabling higher throughput speeds.

“We are thrilled to be part of this industry-leading achievement alongside Verizon and MediaTek, bringing increased performance and greater possibilities to consumer devices,” said Alok Shah, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. “As the vRAN market leader, Samsung has long been harnessing the power of virtualization and 5G to elevate networks around the globe. 5G Standalone adds exciting potential to the mix, including enhanced scalability and flexibility, helping operators like Verizon make their network vision a reality. ”

“Achieving 5.5 Gbps peak download speeds in collaboration with Verizon and Samsung is a testament to our innovative spirit and technical expertise, and not only highlights the potential of our next-generation chipset but also sets the stage for new and exciting use cases in the 5G era,” said Dr. HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication Systems and Partnerships at MediaTek. “We will continue driving advancements that will empower consumers and businesses with unparalleled connectivity and performance.”

