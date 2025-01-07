Injectable Cement Analysis Report 2024: Market Forecast to Reach $1.88 Billion by 2028, Driven by Aging Population, Technological Innovations and Minimally Invasive Procedures - Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Cement Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market encapsulates the sales and utilization of various cement types, each serving specific needs in clinical settings. With a focus on the impact of an aging population, technological advancements, and incidence of sports injuries, the market represents a significant segment in the orthopedic industry. The analysis mentioned reflects the market's potential for growth and anticipates the shifts that will shape the injectable cement landscape over the coming years.







In a recent comprehensive analysis of the injectable cement market, it has been identified that the sector is undergoing significant growth with projections indicating an increase from $1.37 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.88 billion in 2028, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This surge is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, an increase in the incidences of bone fractures, and the escalating demand for joint replacement surgeries among the global population.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures Fueling Market Growth



The injectable cement market is witnessing a transformative phase with the introduction of cutting-edge products that cater to the needs of minimally invasive medical procedures. The development of antibiotic-loaded bone cements and the advent of smart cements, capable of monitoring capabilities, are revolutionizing the field and contributing to market expansion.

Merger and Acquisition Activity Strengthens Market Position



A pivotal development within the industry is the merger of Globus Medical Inc. with NuVasive Inc., signifying strategic growth in spinal surgery technologies. This merger underlines the ongoing consolidation trend in the market and brings forth innovative solutions designed to enhance patient care in orthopedic treatments.

Impact of Sports-Related Injuries on Market Dynamics



An important growth determinant for the injectable cement market is the increasing incidence of sports-related injuries. The need for effective recovery solutions to address strains, fractures, and other sports-induced conditions is catalyzing the market's growth. Injectable cement holds a crucial role in facilitating patient rehabilitation by providing stable support for bone healing and aiding in surgical interventions.

Regional Market Insights



North America led the market share in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The comprehensive report dissects geographical nuances, outlining the performance and potential of the injectable cement market across various global territories. The data in this analysis underscores the injectable cement market's robust performance and its critical position within the orthopedic sector.

This industry maintains a significant impact on healthcare systems worldwide, bolstered by continuous advancements and strategic business maneuvers. The projection of continued growth exemplifies the market's resilience and capacity for innovation, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of providing effective solutions in orthopedic care. For further information on the injectable cement market's dynamics, trends, and strategic planning, interested parties are encouraged to peruse additional insights provided within the comprehensive analysis.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





