Hydrogen (H2) + Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Fueling Infrastructure Industry Research 2024-2033: A $44.96 Bn Market in 2028 Featuring TotalEnergies, BP, Siemens, Iberdrola, and Thyssenkrupp

The hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $13.64 billion in 2023 to $17.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rise in solar-driven hydrogen fuel production, improved efficiency of solar panels and electrolyzers, increased efforts by public and private corporations, supportive government policies and incentives, and a growing demand for sustainable fuel alternatives.



The hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the global drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions, rising demand for clean energy, increasing adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, expansion of renewable energy sources, and growing investments in hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Key trends in the forecast period include technological innovation, the development of hydrogen hubs, establishment of standardized safety protocols, product advancements, and progress in enabling efficient hydrogen production.



The growing demand for renewable energy sources is expected to drive the expansion of the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market in the future. Renewable energy sources are those that are naturally replenished on a human timescale and can be used continuously without depleting their supply. This demand stems from environmental concerns, government policies, and climate goals. Hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure is utilized to produce, store, and distribute renewable hydrogen and natural gas, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower emissions for sustainable transportation and energy generation.

For example, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported in December 2023 that renewable energy accounted for 23% of energy consumed in the European Union in 2022, an increase from 21.9% in 2021. Consequently, the rising demand for renewable energy is fueling growth in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market.



Major companies in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions such as cutting-edge hydrogen generation systems to improve efficiency, lower costs, and foster the growth of a sustainable, low-carbon energy ecosystem. An advanced hydrogen generation system is a sophisticated technology designed to produce hydrogen in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

These systems aim to offer a cleaner, more efficient, and adaptable approach to hydrogen production, promoting wider adoption of hydrogen as an energy source. For example, in August 2022, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a US-based utility, introduced the H2 SilverSTARS, an innovative hydrogen generation system at SunLine Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California. This system is designed to produce clean hydrogen from renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel SunLine Transit Agency's hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. The H2 SilverSTARS system is capable of generating up to 80 kilograms of clean hydrogen daily, enough to power three of SunLine's zero-emission buses. The compact system utilizes low-cost 3D-printed reactor disks and heat exchangers, allowing for easy installation at fueling stations to meet demand while advancing climate and clean air objectives.



In March 2023, Gunvor USA LLC, a US-based commodities trading company, partnered with Yosemite Clean Energy LLC to advance the development of green hydrogen from biomass. This collaboration aims to expedite the energy transition by marketing all green hydrogen produced at Yosemite's facilities, helping to reduce wildfire risks and promote sustainable energy solutions in California. Yosemite Clean Energy LLC is a US-based bioenergy development company that specializes in converting biomass into carbon-negative biofuels, including green hydrogen.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market in 2023. The countries covered in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $44.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global





