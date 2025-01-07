Recycled Aluminum Cans Market Size to Approach USD 5.90 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recycled aluminum cans market size to record US$ 3.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond US$ 5.63 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Access Statistical Data: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-statistics/5319

Market Overview

Aluminum is one of the most recycled materials. It can be recycled by remelting and recasting with slight processing. Aluminum cans are widely acceptable in beverage can manufacturing. Aluminum cans recycling plays an important role in the conservation of energy. Recycling aluminum cans reduces the energy consumption required to produce new aluminum cans and minimizes greenhouse emissions.

These benefits make recycled aluminum cans highly desirable. These cans are widely used in the packaging industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. However, aluminum can be recycled multiple times, making it the most preferable material in the packaging, transportation, electrical & electronics, and building & construction industries.

Join now to access the latest packaging industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Major Trends in the Recycled Aluminum Cans Market:

Strong Emphasis on Sustainability: With the growing focus on sustainability, there is a high demand for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Various brands are preferring recycled aluminum cans as a better substitute for plastic packaging to reduce carbon footprints, contributing to market growth.

With the growing focus on sustainability, there is a high demand for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Various brands are preferring recycled aluminum cans as a better substitute for plastic packaging to reduce carbon footprints, contributing to market growth. Technological Advancements: Advances in sorting, processing, and recycling technologies have led to the development of energy-efficient recycling processes. Moreover, implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) improves the efficiency and yield of recycled aluminum cans.

Advances in sorting, processing, and recycling technologies have led to the development of energy-efficient recycling processes. Moreover, implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) improves the efficiency and yield of recycled aluminum cans. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations can have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, governments are imposing strict regulations on the use of plastic packaging, which encourages various industries to adopt recyclable packaging solutions, including aluminum cans, which boosts the market's growth.

Stringent environmental regulations can have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, governments are imposing strict regulations on the use of plastic packaging, which encourages various industries to adopt recyclable packaging solutions, including aluminum cans, which boosts the market's growth. Increasing Demand in the Food & Beverage Industry: With the rising consumption of ready-to-drink beverages, recycled aluminum cans are being widely adopted in the food & beverage industry. Strict regulations regarding food safety and quality positively impact the market.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Insights from Key Regions

Rising Ecological Concerns Supported Europe’s Dominance

Europe dominated the recycled aluminum cans market with the largest share in 2023 and is projected to sustain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to stringent environmental regulations. Many European countries have well-developed waste management systems that facilitate high recyclability rates. Germany, the U.K., and France are leading contributors to market expansion.

There is a high focus on sustainability, encouraging the adoption of recyclable materials, including recycled aluminum cans. Moreover, rising consumption of packaged food and beverages and efforts to boost aluminum recycling contribute to regional market expansion.

In April 2024, RecAL launched a European effort to boost aluminum recycling. The Vienna-based Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) is leading a European Union project known as RecAL that focuses on sustainability, the circular economy, and resource efficiency in the aluminum industry.



North America: The Fastest-growing Region

North America is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market in the coming years. The rising concern among people about the environmental impact of packaging waste encourages the adoption of recycled aluminum cans. Rising government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting recycling and reducing packaging waste further boost the recycled aluminum cans market growth in the region.

In addition, the region, particularly the U.S. and Canada, is at the forefront of technological advancements, leading to the development of advanced recycling technologies. Recycled aluminum cans are favored mainly due to their recycling ability and low carbon footprint during manufacturing. The increasing adoption of packaged food and beverages further boosts market growth.

In October 2024, PPG announced that it is joining a U.S. recycling movement to collect millions of aluminum beverage cans as part of the “2 Million Cans Recycling Contest.” The contest is a partnership with the Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), recycling education group Recycling is like Magic! elementary schools, scrapyards and aluminum can makers and suppliers to encourage students to learn about the importance of recycling.



Recycled Aluminum Cans Market Segmentation

By source, the curbside pickup spots segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the rapid shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Curbside recycled products are the most used method for gathering aluminum cans. Curbside recycling is a service that picks up recyclables from home and takes them to a processing facility.

the curbside pickup spots segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the rapid shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Curbside recycled products are the most used method for gathering aluminum cans. Curbside recycling is a service that picks up recyclables from home and takes them to a processing facility. By technology, the closed loop recycling segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Aluminum is recycled under a closed loop and then manufactured into a new product. Closed-loop recycling includes reprocessing aluminum scrap into products of the same or similar quality without significant material degradation. This method is widely used in industries like packaging and automotive, where high-quality recycled aluminum is required. Closed-loop recycling diminishes waste and decreases the environmental footprint by constantly reusing materials within the same production cycle.

the closed loop recycling segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Aluminum is recycled under a closed loop and then manufactured into a new product. Closed-loop recycling includes reprocessing aluminum scrap into products of the same or similar quality without significant material degradation. This method is widely used in industries like packaging and automotive, where high-quality recycled aluminum is required. Closed-loop recycling diminishes waste and decreases the environmental footprint by constantly reusing materials within the same production cycle. By type, the food & beverages containers segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased consumption of beverages. Soft drinks are usually packaged in aluminum cans because they are non-reactive and, hence, can be stored for a longer time. The growing emphasis on sustainability and stringent regulations stimulating the use of recycled materials in packaging fueled the segment.

the food & beverages containers segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased consumption of beverages. Soft drinks are usually packaged in aluminum cans because they are non-reactive and, hence, can be stored for a longer time. The growing emphasis on sustainability and stringent regulations stimulating the use of recycled materials in packaging fueled the segment. By end use, the transportation segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Recycled aluminum cans are widely used in the automotive industry to manufacture vehicle components, which reduces the overall weight of vehicles and increases fuel consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the recycled aluminum cans market include Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings, Recycle Biz, Toyo Seikan, Abc metals, Ace Cans Manufacturing Co, Albott Containers Private Limited, Alumatic Cans PVT LTD, Amcor, Constellium, GZ Industries, and Nampak. These players are making efforts to hold the maximum share of the market and gain a competitive edge.

In December 2024, Ball Corporation, the leading global provider of sustainable aluminum packaging for beverages, personal care, and home products, announced collaboration with Dabur India Limited to expand its Real juice portfolio with the launch of the new Real Bites in full recyclable aluminum cans in India.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Co-op initiated a 94-store trial featuring new BWS chillers for single-serve cans. The entire range, available in single-serve recyclable aluminum cans and displayed in new BWS chiller sections, includes pre-mixed cocktails, craft beers, ciders, wines, and ready-to-drink spirit mixers, providing Co-op members and customers with a wide variety of choices.

In October 2023, Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Ltd, the largest beer company selling its products in Asia Pacific, initiated a ‘Can-to-Can’ recycling program in China to increase the portion of recycled aluminum cans. The program aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35% by 2025.

More Insights Towards Packaging:

The global anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market size to reach USD 417.63 billion by 2033, up from USD 137.60 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2024 to 2033.

size to reach USD 417.63 billion by 2033, up from USD 137.60 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2024 to 2033. The global industrial labels market size expected to bring about USD 48.50 billion by 2033 to climb from USD 28.65 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2024 to 2033.

size expected to bring about USD 48.50 billion by 2033 to climb from USD 28.65 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2024 to 2033. The global automotive labeling market size envisioned to execute USD 15.11 billion by 2033 to surge from USD 8.46 billion in 2023, growing at 6.11% CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

size envisioned to execute USD 15.11 billion by 2033 to surge from USD 8.46 billion in 2023, growing at 6.11% CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The global healthcare packaging market size envisioned to advance from USD 137.13 billion in 2023 predicted to conclude USD 229.91 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size envisioned to advance from USD 137.13 billion in 2023 predicted to conclude USD 229.91 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global cassava-based packaging market size speculated to escalate from USD 1.84 billion in 2022 forecasted to seize USD 3.50 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size speculated to escalate from USD 1.84 billion in 2022 forecasted to seize USD 3.50 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global nutraceutical packaging market size is presumed to grow from USD 3.55 billion in 2023 predicted to effectuate USD 5.56 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size is presumed to grow from USD 3.55 billion in 2023 predicted to effectuate USD 5.56 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global edible oil packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 5.780 billion in 2022 to acquire an anticipated USD 10.109 billion by 2032, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size forecasted to expand from USD 5.780 billion in 2022 to acquire an anticipated USD 10.109 billion by 2032, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global chemicals packaging market size was at USD 14.90 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 21.23 billion by 2032, increasing at a 3.61% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size was at USD 14.90 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 21.23 billion by 2032, increasing at a 3.61% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global supplement and nutrition packaging market size prognosticated to elevate from USD 25.01 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD 38.90 billion by 2032, evolving at a 4.52% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size prognosticated to elevate from USD 25.01 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD 38.90 billion by 2032, evolving at a 4.52% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global on the go packaging market size expected to increase from USD 1.85 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 3.09 billion by 2032, advancing at a 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Curbside Pickup Spots

Community Drop-off Sites

Buyback Centres





By Technology

Closed Loop Recycling

Open Loop Recycling

By Type

Food & Beverages Containers

Hairspray & Deodrant Cans

Inhaler & Ointments Sprays

Pain & Enamel Sprays

By End Use

Transportation

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Review the Full TOC for the Recycled Aluminum Cans Market Report: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/recycled-aluminum-cans-market-sizing

Invest in Premium Global Insights @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5319

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/