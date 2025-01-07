Leading Utilities Maintain Momentum With Business Customers of All Sizes

Escalent Recognizes 24 Utilities as 2024 Business Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that business customer engagement with utilities has improved significantly, ending a trending decline that began at the end of 2021. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to utility company reputation and business community support leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Business study, which tracks the performance of 78 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 793 in mid-2021, the business ECR score steadily declined throughout 2022 and 2023 until it reached a low of 766. The score finally turned around in early 2024 and has ended the year at 784.

Even when index scores see significant declines, none has dropped below levels in the second half of 2019, and scores in the second half of 2024 are significantly higher than pre-pandemic.

“While the industry is unable to maintain the pandemic scoring boost seen in 2020 and early 2021 for residential customers, utilities have been able to retain a large portion of that increase for business customers,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent.

While the industry has maintained a higher level of engagement with business customers, 24 utilities have ECR scores well above their industry peers and have earned recognition as Escalent’s 2024 Business Utility Customer Champions.

While excelling in metrics throughout the study, Business Customer Champions are performing remarkably well with smaller business customers, which have historically reported lower engagement levels.

“Utilities that develop focused programs, customer service options and communication for small and midsize business customers see higher engagement scores,” Haggerty explained.

For example, the 2024 Business Customer Champions outperform the industry for the perception among business customers with less than $500K in revenue that utility programs help customers save money and energy. Additionally, the Billing & Payment Index score for Business Customer Champions is significantly higher than the industry average and is buoyed by utilities that connect smaller business customers with specialized resources that help them understand their bills, interpret energy rates and find relevant energy-efficiency programs.

Escalent is pleased to name these 24 utilities as our 2024 Business Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Business Customer Champions*
AEP OhioLouisville Gas & Electric
AES IndianaNational Grid
Ameren MissouriNicor Gas
BGEOhio Edison
CenterPoint Energy – SouthPSE&G
Con EdisonSalt River Project
Dominion Energy South CarolinaSeattle City Light
DTE EnergySouthwestern Electric Power Company
Duke Energy FloridaTECO Tampa Electric
Florida Power & LightThe Illuminating Company
Georgia PowerVirginia Natural Gas
LADWPXcel Energy – Midwest

*Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 78 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameECR score
National Grid818
BGE816
PSE&G813
Con Edison813
Jersey Central Power & Light797
PECO Energy793
PSEG Long Island787
PPL Electric Utilities785
West Penn Power763
Duquesne Light761
NYSEG759
Eversource748
Penelec748
Appalachian Power737


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameECR score
DTE Energy809
Ameren Missouri806
Ohio Edison802
AEP Ohio799
The Illuminating Company791
AES Indiana790
Xcel Energy – Midwest790
Ameren Illinois786
Indiana Michigan Power786
ComEd781
Consumers Energy772
Alliant Energy770
Duke Energy Midwest769
Wisconsin Public Service769
AES Ohio768
Evergy766
We Energies760
OPPD757
NIPSCO751
MidAmerican Energy750


Southern Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameECR score
Dominion Energy South Carolina836
Florida Power & Light836
Georgia Power835
Southwestern Electric Power Company833
Louisville Gas & Electric827
Duke Energy Florida823
TECO Tampa Electric819
Mississippi Power814
Duke Energy Carolinas808
CPS Energy806
Alabama Power803
Kentucky Utilities801
El Paso Electric787
Dominion Energy Virginia784
FPL Northwest FL771
Public Service Company of Oklahoma770
JEA765
Entergy765
OG&E763
Duke Energy Progress745


West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameECR score
Seattle City Light843
Salt River Project842
LADWP835
APS808
Puget Sound Energy807
Southern California Edison796
SMUD788
Rocky Mountain Power782
Pacific Power778
Idaho Power769
NV Energy768
Xcel Energy Colorado757
PG&E756
NorthWestern Energy755
PNM753
Colorado Springs Utilities752
Portland General Electric730
SDG&E589


Natural Gas Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameECR score
Nicor Gas817
CenterPoint Energy – South808
Virginia Natural Gas806
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest782
Chattanooga Gas Company779


For more information on the full report, click here.

About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study

Escalent conducted surveys among 12,308 business customers of 78 US electric, natural gas and combination utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

