Leading Utilities Maintain Momentum With Business Customers of All Sizes

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that business customer engagement with utilities has improved significantly, ending a trending decline that began at the end of 2021. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to utility company reputation and business community support leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Business study, which tracks the performance of 78 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 793 in mid-2021, the business ECR score steadily declined throughout 2022 and 2023 until it reached a low of 766. The score finally turned around in early 2024 and has ended the year at 784.

Even when index scores see significant declines, none has dropped below levels in the second half of 2019, and scores in the second half of 2024 are significantly higher than pre-pandemic.

“While the industry is unable to maintain the pandemic scoring boost seen in 2020 and early 2021 for residential customers, utilities have been able to retain a large portion of that increase for business customers,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent.

While the industry has maintained a higher level of engagement with business customers, 24 utilities have ECR scores well above their industry peers and have earned recognition as Escalent’s 2024 Business Utility Customer Champions.

While excelling in metrics throughout the study, Business Customer Champions are performing remarkably well with smaller business customers, which have historically reported lower engagement levels.

“Utilities that develop focused programs, customer service options and communication for small and midsize business customers see higher engagement scores,” Haggerty explained.

For example, the 2024 Business Customer Champions outperform the industry for the perception among business customers with less than $500K in revenue that utility programs help customers save money and energy. Additionally, the Billing & Payment Index score for Business Customer Champions is significantly higher than the industry average and is buoyed by utilities that connect smaller business customers with specialized resources that help them understand their bills, interpret energy rates and find relevant energy-efficiency programs.

Escalent is pleased to name these 24 utilities as our 2024 Business Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Business Customer Champions* AEP Ohio Louisville Gas & Electric AES Indiana National Grid Ameren Missouri Nicor Gas BGE Ohio Edison CenterPoint Energy – South PSE&G Con Edison Salt River Project Dominion Energy South Carolina Seattle City Light DTE Energy Southwestern Electric Power Company Duke Energy Florida TECO Tampa Electric Florida Power & Light The Illuminating Company Georgia Power Virginia Natural Gas LADWP Xcel Energy – Midwest

*Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 78 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score National Grid 818 BGE 816 PSE&G 813 Con Edison 813 Jersey Central Power & Light 797 PECO Energy 793 PSEG Long Island 787 PPL Electric Utilities 785 West Penn Power 763 Duquesne Light 761 NYSEG 759 Eversource 748 Penelec 748 Appalachian Power 737





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score DTE Energy 809 Ameren Missouri 806 Ohio Edison 802 AEP Ohio 799 The Illuminating Company 791 AES Indiana 790 Xcel Energy – Midwest 790 Ameren Illinois 786 Indiana Michigan Power 786 ComEd 781 Consumers Energy 772 Alliant Energy 770 Duke Energy Midwest 769 Wisconsin Public Service 769 AES Ohio 768 Evergy 766 We Energies 760 OPPD 757 NIPSCO 751 MidAmerican Energy 750





Southern Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score Dominion Energy South Carolina 836 Florida Power & Light 836 Georgia Power 835 Southwestern Electric Power Company 833 Louisville Gas & Electric 827 Duke Energy Florida 823 TECO Tampa Electric 819 Mississippi Power 814 Duke Energy Carolinas 808 CPS Energy 806 Alabama Power 803 Kentucky Utilities 801 El Paso Electric 787 Dominion Energy Virginia 784 FPL Northwest FL 771 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 770 JEA 765 Entergy 765 OG&E 763 Duke Energy Progress 745





West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score Seattle City Light 843 Salt River Project 842 LADWP 835 APS 808 Puget Sound Energy 807 Southern California Edison 796 SMUD 788 Rocky Mountain Power 782 Pacific Power 778 Idaho Power 769 NV Energy 768 Xcel Energy Colorado 757 PG&E 756 NorthWestern Energy 755 PNM 753 Colorado Springs Utilities 752 Portland General Electric 730 SDG&E 589





Natural Gas Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score Nicor Gas 817 CenterPoint Energy – South 808 Virginia Natural Gas 806 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 782 Chattanooga Gas Company 779



For more information on the full report, click here.

About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study

Escalent conducted surveys among 12,308 business customers of 78 US electric, natural gas and combination utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.



