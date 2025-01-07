Eclipse Screening Technologies Unveils VeroVision® Mail Screener+, Faster, More Powerful, More Affordable Version of Mail Screening Device

Demand for Technology Growing as Fentanyl and Soaked Contraband in Inmate Mail Skyrocket

Correctional Facilities Clamoring for Solution That Presumptively Identifies Illicit Drug in Mail

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Screening Technologies, maker of the VeroVision® Mail Screener, today unveiled the Mail Screener+, a faster and more powerful version of the only image-based technology capable of presumptively identifying drugs smuggled through postal mail. The new Mail Screener+ also offers more attractive and affordable financing options.

Utilized in correctional facilities nationwide, the VeroVision® Mail Screener allows prisons and jails to safely screen incoming postal mail for hidden drugs. The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that 65 percent of the U.S. prison population has a substance abuse disorder, and an additional 20 percent may be casual users. With physical mail remaining one of the primary ways drugs enter correctional facilities, Mail Screener+ can play a critical role in combatting drug trafficking and abuse.

“Our latest improvements are based on direct feedback from the institutions we serve,” said Peter Safran, Eclipse CEO. “The enormous spike in fentanyl, new dangers like xylazine and medetomidine, along with criminals’ growing sophistication in soaking drugs into paper, are examples of the rapidly rising risks to corrections facilities. Our new Mail Screener+ sets a new standard for mail security.”

The VeroVision Mail Screener+ relies on patented shortwave infrared (SWIR) hyperspectral imaging – it captures images at multiple wavelengths across the SWIR portion of the spectrum, which is just beyond the visible region. By analyzing how different materials absorb and reflect light at these wavelengths, the system can distinguish between various substances based on their unique spectral signatures. This technique allows the system to detect chemical threats embedded in mail. Unlike many screening solutions on the market, VeroVision is the only image-based technology that can presumptively identify drugs hidden in postal mail.

The new Mail Screener+ is engineered to deliver faster results. It will feature faster scan times, better image resolution, AI-powered presumptive identification of both solid and sprayed / soaked drugs, and more comprehensive reporting and data analysis capabilities.

“It is critical that corrections staff not be placed at additional risk from contraband coming in through the mail,” said Bill Stickman, who served as Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and interim warden at the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

“Mail Screener+ ensures that corrections staff remains safe, while also permitting incarcerated individuals to continue to receive mail, maintaining a connection to the outside world that contributes to rehabilitation and helps reduce recidivism.”

In addition to performance improvements, the Mail Screener+ will be available on a subscription – rather than purchase – basis, making it more affordable for more facilities.

“Prisons and jails are facing an onslaught of illegal drugs, delivered in ever-changing ways,” Safran said. “The Mail Screener+ puts the latest technology in the hands of facilities, ensuring the safety of their populations and staff alike.”

About Eclipse Screening Technologies LLC

Eclipse Screening Technologies LLC is a DEA-registered research facility whose mission is to identify and deter mail-borne threats. With installations nationwide, our disruptive contraband interdiction solutions, featuring the VeroVision® Mail Screener and Mail Screener+, help corrections facilities keep staff and inmates safe. Eclipse Screening Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse Design Ventures. Corporate headquarters, sales, and service are based in Pittsburgh, PA. R&D and manufacturing are based in Salt Lake City, UT. Learn more at www.eclipse-st.com.

Contact: John Reynolds john.reynolds@buchananpr.com